Sydney Sweeney faces backlash over starring nude in sports trading app advert

Sydney Sweeney has received backlash over featuring nude in an advert where she is posing with pieces of sporting equipment for sports trading app Novig.

During the advert the Euphoria actress repeats that Novig is “just sports."

“No betting on wars or deaths, and no politics,” Sweeney says. “Just you and your take on sports.”

In the campaign photos, Sweeney can be seen strategically covering her chest with football, and as well has posing naked behind a baseball bat, a hockey stick and a tennis racquet.

Sydney Sweeney attends the Los Angeles premiere of Lionsgate's "The Housemaid" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 15, 2025 in Hollywood, California. Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

She also balanced a basketball on her back, a football on the bottom of her foot, a tennis ball between her thigh and calf and held a soccer ball in place with her hand.

“The campaign was about embracing a fun idea,” said Sweeney, who also a Novig strategic partner and equity holder. “The concept is simple: cut through the noise and put the focus entirely on sports. The campaign brings that idea to life with confidence, humor and a playful edge.”

Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman - who is departing the comedy sketch show - took to Instagram to mock Sweeney's advert.

“Yesterday I moved out of my dressing room at SNL but I got to take my ‘Sydney Sweeneys,’” she said, as she showed a chest mold over her own breasts.

Sporting a blonde wig, and red shorts, Fineman channelled Sweeney as she said, "Sydney Sweeney loves sports. Sports. Sports," while holding a basketball, a football and the a tennis ball being thrown at her chest.

“Many people think this ad is about sports, but it’s actually about t***," Fineman added, and at the end of the skit concluded, “I don’t know, I got the boobs and I thought it would be funny. I know you’re probably uncomfortable but I think they’re fun and cool."

Meanwhile, Canadian skier Cassidy Gray who competed at the 2026 Winter Olympics took to TikTok to respond to Sweeney's ad saying "it is that deep," noting how female athletes face being sexualised, not being taken seriously and not given the same opportunities as men.

Gray went on to describe Sweeney's actions as "idiotic," and "senseless" in a video that now has over 1.7 million views.

Elsewhere on social media, viewers shared similar sentiment and criticised Sweeney's advert.

One person said, "Sydney Sweeney has been setting women back ten fold ever since that f***** commercial she did. in WHAT world do you need to be butt ass naked for a SPORTS COMMERCIAL?!"

"Just marked 'not interested' on the Sydney Sweeney sports gambling naked ad on the timeline," a second person wrote.





A third person added, "God forbid kids have their eyes exposed to a pride flag though."





"Sydney Sweeney’s latest ad featuring her fully naked saying 'no politics' it keeps getting worse for that girl," a fourth person commented.

Meanwhile, Sweeney has taken to her Instagram Story to post various covers from ESPN Magazine's The Body Issue from over the years which show nude sports photos featuring athletes including Serena Williams, Ronda Rousey, Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe, Rob Gronkowski and Jason Kelce, and more - is this perhaps a response to all the backlash?

Sweeney's previous American Eagle advert controversy

Sydney Sweeney attends the 2026 Armani Beauty Dinner photocall during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival at Giardini Reali on September 03, 2026 in Venice, Italy. Photo by Carlo Paloni/Getty Images

It's not the first time Sweeney has faced controversy for an advert she has starred in.

Last year, the actress came under fire over her American Eagle jeans advert, with the divisive campaign slogan "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans," which used wordplay on “jeans” and “genes".

This caused some viewers to be uncomfortable with this conflation, accusing both Sweeney and the clothing brand of creating "eugenics rage bait".

At the time, US president Donald Trump even commented on the advert via Truth Social, ""Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the HOTTEST ad out there."

Sweeney commented on the backlash in an interview with GQ, "I did a jean ad. I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life," she answered and described Trump's post about the advert as being "surreal."

She added "I think that when I have an issue that I wanna speak about, people will hear it."

The 29-year-old later gave an interview with PEOPLE, where she once again repeated her surprise at the reaction surrounding the campaign.

"I did it because I love the jeans and love the brand. I don’t support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign. Many have assigned motives and labels to me that just aren’t true," she said.

"Anyone who knows me knows that I’m always trying to bring people together. I’m against hate and divisiveness," she continued. "In the past my stance has been to never respond to negative or positive press but recently I have come to realize that my silence regarding this issue has only widened the divide, not closed it. So I hope this new year brings more focus on what connects us instead of what divides us."

Why not read...

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.