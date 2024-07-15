Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman urge fans to give blood in NHS partnership

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are calling for people to become blood donors in a new collaboration between NHS Blood and Transplant and Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Hollywood actors recently starred in an NHS video to explain that while the film features plenty of fake blood, it is real blood that is required to save lives.

"Real blood is harder to come by, that's why the NHS needs heroes like you to donate blood," Jackman said. "Just one hour of your time can save up to three lives."

It is hoped that the Deadpool & Wolverine collaboration will reach people who may not have considered blood donation, particularly younger people and people of Black heritage who are especially needed.

Give Blood teams up with Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine | NHS Give Blood www.youtube.com





Mark Chambers, Director of Donor Experience for NHS Blood and Transplant,said: "We are delighted to team up with Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine and have the incredible support of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to highlight the lifesaving power of blood donation.

"Deadpool saves the day, but blood donors save lives. We hope film fans will be inspired to become a hero in their own story by giving blood.

"Right now the NHS needs more young people to become the donors of the future. And we urgently need more donors of Black heritage to help patients who need ethnically matched blood.

"Giving blood is quick and easy and each donation saves up to three lives. Please register today and book an appointment to donate. After all, not all heroes wear capes and saving lives is more impressive than any superpower out there.”

This is NHS Blood and Transplant’s fourth blood donation film partnership with Disney following collaborations with Free Guy in 2021 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2022.

Every minute the NHS needs three lifesaving blood donations to play a vital role in fighting cancer, combatting conditions like sickle cell and treating those injured in accidents. Right now there is a particular need for donors with O-negative blood, which is the universal blood type and given to all patients in emergencies.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson added: "Blood donors are real-life superheroes, and we’re so grateful to everyone who can step forward and help save lives.

"Getting the NHS back on its feet will need to be a national mission, and that includes the efforts of everyone who volunteers to give blood."

Register today and book an appointment to donate via the GiveBloodNHS app or at blood.co.uk

