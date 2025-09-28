The Ryder Cup is in full swing heading into its final day, and the USA are getting an absolute pasting at the hands of the Europeans.

Safe to say, the crowds at Bethpage Black in Long Island, New York, aren’t taking it all too well, with unsavoury scenes in the crowd throughout Saturday.

Police were called, with the match involving Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy against Justin Thomas and Cameron Young, boiling over with fans being thrown out.

The Europeans were able to use the noise as motivation and put in one of the best Ryder Cup performances of all time, finishing Saturday with a huge lead of 11½-4½ going into the singles.

European players had to be chaperoned between holes, with Thomas angry at his own fans and urging them to be quiet.

The same is true on social media, with Team USA fans turning on their own supporters at Bethpage Black after seeing clips of poor behaviour.

It wasn’t just heckling that people were getting embarrassed by, either, with the shambolic crowd participation on the first tee coming in for criticism online.

In fact, the Barstool Big Cat account posted a clip of some pretty pathetic chanting and argued that it’s the ‘reason we’re losing’.









Many also took issue with the announcer on the first tee, with a video appearing to show them leading the crowd in a chant of "f*** you Rory".









After a day of heckling, Rory snapped on the final hole and then hit it to 2 feet to secure the point for Europe.









Many USA fans and golf lovers from around the world took to social media to criticise the crowd.

"Our USA fans are the worst," one wrote.

"Ugly for the Americans," another said.









Piers Morgan was one of the figures that hit out at USA fans.









US golf journalists were appalled at the behaviour shown by the crowd.

One parody account compared it to scenes from Happy Gilmour.

Speaking after the day’s play, McIlroy said: “It was mostly good for us. We are just so happy to get a blue point on the board. I’m really happy that I’m able to walk inside the ropes with this man and he was there for me today.

“All of the credit for this win goes to Shane. It was a really challenging day. I am going to sleep well tonight.”

Why not read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.