Karoline Leavitt’s claim about Trump saving the Ryder cup ridiculed

Karoline Leavitt is being ridiculed online for her praise of President Donald Trump's apparent "saving" of the Ryder Cup.

In a press briefing Leavitt said, "it would not be taking place this year, without president Trump's help

Many have taken X to dispute the claims, with Ron Filipkowski, Editor-in Chief of MeidasTouch.com, saying: "He said it would not be happening this weekend without him even though it has been played since 1927 somehow without his involvement."

"Karoline Leavitt's spin turns a routine labor intervention into Trump's heroic salvation, blinded by cultish loyalty to her erratic boss—ignoring the Ryder Cup's century-long resilience," another wrote.

This user on X couldn't get over the absurdity of it all, "Next week she’ll announce Trump invented golf, discovered Europe, and personally taught Tiger Woods how to swing."





