Almost half of students admit they turn to ChatGPT for degree help

Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming a part of everyday life, and even universities have increased the number of AI-related courses.

A new study by Currys has revealed that AI is having a bigger impact on students' lives than we initially thought, with almost half of Brits admitting to turning to AI tools to help aid their studies.

The survey, which included nearly 1,000 UK students and recent graduates, revealed that the majority (67%) found AI to be beneficial to their studies, with nearly a quarter (24%) admitting to using the technology to complete a university assignment.

Despite this, almost four in ten (37%) respondents said they have chosen to avoid using AI during university, while half (50%) believe that students who do use AI are lazy.

Rank Use of AI % respondents 1 Researching and gathering information 47% 2 Summarising content 39% 3 Writing assistance 28% 4 Problem-solving 27% 5 Generating study notes 25% 6 Exam preparation 20% 6 Learning new concepts 20% 8 Language translation 19% 9 Data analysis 18% 10 Time management 16%

Data also revealed that in the past five years, the number of enrolments for AI courses has tripled at UK universities.

Many universities have introduced policies regarding the use of AI by students, encouraging them to use AI tools while adhering to specific standards. For example, at Oxford University, students are guided on how to use AI responsibly as a writing aid to improve their essays.

However, as there is a fine line between using AI as a supportive tool and allowing it to do the work for the student, universities have put in place consequences for improper use.

According to experts, misusing AI to plagiarise is one of the biggest concerns since the technology emerged, and every fourth student (41%) still feel that using AI is akin to cheating.

For those who have used the technology to cheat, the consequences are clear. 14% of all students reported knowing a fellow student who was penalised during their studies. Repercussions have included capping marks at a pass (40%) for a module, being asked to resubmit an assignment due to an AI similarity score of less than 20% on Turnitin, and, in some cases, students failing the module, being required to repeat the entire year, or even faced expulsion.

