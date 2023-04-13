Woman whose allotment was destroyed 'astounded' by public response to the vandalism

A woman whose allotment was destroyed by vandals has described how she was overwhelmed by the response to the tragedy.

Carly Burd, 43, who lives with multiple sclerosis and lupus and is on disability benefits, had been growing her own vegetables since last July and says she has helped to help feed over 1,600 people by giving them the vegetables during the cost of living crisis.

But last week, vandals broke into her allotment, destroyed her crops and poured salt on the ground to stop things from growing there in the future.

She shared what happened in TikTok video that went viral and added a link to a fundraiser to help which, at the time of writing, has garnered some £153,000.

Now, she has posted a follow-up video thanking people for their support.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"It really does mean a lot," she said, adding she was still "heartbroken" because of the work she had done on the allotment.

"It is not just for me," she added, saying she wanted to "bring the community closer".

She said volunteers had helped her dig up the salt so hopefully she will be able to grow things on the allotment again in the future.

"I'm absolutely overwhelmed by everyone's comments," she said.









Speaking to Indy100, Burd added: "There was over 300 onions planted not to mention all the potatoes - each would have gone to a family so that’s 300 families. Not to mention all the children that worked hard to plant them, plus the nature around with all the salt being poured on them.With the money received I’m absolutely astounded.

I have no words, everybody has been so supportive and generous. I will be able to re-do the whole allotments, and I want to open the next set too. Thank you everyone for all you’ve done!"

Amongst those that have shown support for Burd online include Gary Lineker who asked "Why would you ever do something like that?”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.