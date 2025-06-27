'Call off Glasto, it's peaked': The 8 best flags at Glastonbury 2025

Glastonbury 2025 has kicked off with more than 200,000 people attending the iconic music festival - and one thing there is going to be an abundance of is flags.

Over the years, festivalgoers have been displaying their sense of humour with the niche and hilarious flag designs, and no doubt this year will be no different.

Here is a round-up of the funniest flags from Glastonbury.

TikToker @picoloesc got a still from the infamous Charli XCX interview from 2014 where the interviewer confused her with fellow pop star Lorde, and added the song "Girl, so confusing" in Brat typography, referring to Charli and Lorde's legendary collaboration on the Brat remix album.





One user shared their flag waving in the wind of the Tumblr kids meme, perfect for The 1975, who are the headliners tonight.













"Call off Glasto, it's peaked," another person declared, with a flag featuring football manager Mick McCarthy, where an interviewer asks him "It can't go on like this can it?" referring to his team's one win in 17 record, to which McCarthy replied, "It can."





A flag of Bob Marley wearing a Reading FC jersey - enough said.









"My name is Albie. Tell me I'm a good boy," one flag read with an adorable image of a dog.









"Bring back Ceefax," someone's flag read, a request for the world's first teletext information service to make a comeback.





Severance flag spotted!









Perhaps the most iconic line from the Shrek movies.

