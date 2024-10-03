Unsurprisingly, now they’re out of government, Conservative politicians have been quick to criticise Labour and Sir Keir Starmer’s administration wherever possible – including an attack for handing over sovereignty of the Chagos Islands (previously a British overseas territory) to Mauritius despite it first being negotiated under the Tories.

Described in a joint statement from Starmer and Mauritian prime minister Pravind Jugnauth as a “historic political agreement” reached after “two years of negotiation”, the period of time means discussions over the archipelago’s future first began under Rishi Sunak’s government.

The statement reads: “Following two years of negotiation, this is a seminal moment in our relationship and a demonstration of our enduring commitment to the peaceful resolution of disputes and the rule of law.

“Negotiations have been conducted in a constructive and respectful manner, as equal sovereign States, on the basis of international law, and with the intention of resolving all outstanding issues between the United Kingdom and Mauritius concerning the Chagos Archipelago, including those relating to its former inhabitants.”

The agreement is dependent on the completion of a treaty and legal instruments – which both states have committed to finalising “as quickly as possible” – which will have the UK state Mauritius “sovereign over the Chagos Archipelago”, including the secretive UK-US military base of Diego Garcia.

However, the state governments add the UK will be allowed – for a period of 99 years at first – to “exercise ... the sovereign rights and authorities of Mauritius” which are necessary to “ensure the continued operation of the base well into the next century”.

The UK will also set up a new trust fund to benefit Chagossians and provide a “package of financial support” to Mauritius.

The statement continues: “In resolving all outstanding issues between the United Kingdom and Mauritius, the treaty will open a new chapter in our shared history, one which will continue to be based on mutual respect and trust as close Commonwealth partners committed to the security and prosperity of the Indian Ocean Region.

“In reaching today’s political agreement, we have enjoyed the full support and assistance of our close partners, the United States of America and the Republic of India.”

Yet despite the warm words, high-profile Tories have fumed about the “absolutely appalling” and “weak” outcome, with leadership candidate James Cleverly among those placing blame on Labour:

Except the very person to open up negotiations in late 2022 on behalf of the UK Government was... Ahem... Then foreign secretary James Cleverly, and Twitter/X users have been quick to point out that fact.

There's even an added context note on his Tweet now.

Awkward.

