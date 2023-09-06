Conspiracy theorists are now trying to blame the Capitol riot on Ukraine

Conspiracy theorists are now blaming Ukraine for the Capitol riots.

A range of conspiracy theories surfaced after the 2021 riots at the Capitol whilst congress attempted to certify Joe Biden as president. Recently an older theory that Ukraine are the ones to blame, has resurfaced after right-wing theorists are claiming the FBI knows Ukrainian spies are behind the riots.

Right-wing personality Laura Loomer wrote on Twitter/X: "I have exclusively confirmed that the FBI identified Ukrainian operatives and Neo Nazis who were at the US Caption on J6 and even questioned J6ers about these Ukraine spies during interviews with the FBI."

Loomer said she uncovered this after an interview with Jacob Chansley, better known as the QAnon Shaman, who said "the FBI asked him how he knew a Ukrainian operative who took a photo with him the day of J6 2021. Chansley didn't know the guy, and FBI confirmed that the Ukrainian Sergai Dybynyn was a Ukrainian spy who is affiliated with he Nazi Azov Battalion." The Azov Regiment is a far-right military group with neo-Nazi ties.

At the end of the Tweet, Loomer says "this might be the biggest story I have ever uncovered" but in reality the conspiracy has existed for years, first appearing shortly after the riot. Back in April, the theory resurfaced as identical posts appeared all over Twitter/X.

Some, on the other hand, accuse Dybynyn of being a conspiracy theorist himself, and having ties to Vladimir Putin.

Of course, other right-wingers and conspiracy theorists praised Loomer's alleged discovery:

"Mind blown," wrote one user. "Call your elected representative and spread the word."

"Laura Loomer just broke the biggest story of the year," wrote another:

There were also some who claimed to have known and confirmed the theory "years ago":

The riot was initially praised by many on the right, until the seriousness set and attempts to shift the blamed began.

The FBI have not confirmed Chansley's statement, and declined to comment. And the theories surrounding Dybynyn have not been proven and dismissed by many experts.

