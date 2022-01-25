US president Joe Biden has hit out and blasted a Fox News reporter as a “stupid son of a b**ch.”

During a news conference on Monday (January 24), the president was caught on camera (and mic) slamming Peter Doocy after the Fox journalist asked him about inflation.

As reporters were being ushered out of the room, Doocy asked: “Will you take questions on inflation then? Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?”



“It’s a great asset – more inflation. What a stupid son of a b**ch,” Biden responded on a microphone in the East Room.

The president’s mic was quickly turned off after the blunder.

Doocy later appeared on Fox News and laughed off the incident. He said he had not heard Biden’s response because of the noise in the room.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“Yeah, no one has fact-checked him and said it’s not true,” Doocy told host Jesse Watters, who had joked he agreed with the president’s assessment.

On Monday night, the Fox News presenter said that Biden had personally called to apologise.



“Within about an hour of that exchange, he called my cellphone and he said, ‘It’s nothing personal, pal,’” Doocy told Sean Hannity on Fox News.

“And we went back and forth and we were talking about just kind of moving forward, and I made sure to tell him that I’m always going to try to ask something different than what everybody else is asking.

“And he said, ‘You’ve got to.’ And that’s a quote from the president. So I’ll keep doing it.”

Doocy said he “appreciated” the “nice call” and that Biden took the time to “clear the air” despite other events happening in the world.

Unsurprisingly, the exchange instantly went viral – and the people of Twitter were divided.























Enjoyed this article? Then click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help it raise through the indy100 rankings and have your say in our news democracy.

