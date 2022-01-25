US president Joe Biden has hit out and blasted a Fox News reporter as a “stupid son of a b**ch.”
During a news conference on Monday (January 24), the president was caught on camera (and mic) slamming Peter Doocy after the Fox journalist asked him about inflation.
As reporters were being ushered out of the room, Doocy asked: “Will you take questions on inflation then? Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?”
“It’s a great asset – more inflation. What a stupid son of a b**ch,” Biden responded on a microphone in the East Room.
The president’s mic was quickly turned off after the blunder.
Doocy later appeared on Fox News and laughed off the incident. He said he had not heard Biden’s response because of the noise in the room.
“Yeah, no one has fact-checked him and said it’s not true,” Doocy told host Jesse Watters, who had joked he agreed with the president’s assessment.
At the end of a Biden photo op, when reporters shouted Q's hoping he'd respond, Fox's Peter Doocy asked, "Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?" Biden deadpanned: "It's a great asset\u2014more inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch."pic.twitter.com/Tt4ZVz5Ynj— Brian Stelter (@Brian Stelter) 1643063351
On Monday night, the Fox News presenter said that Biden had personally called to apologise.
“Within about an hour of that exchange, he called my cellphone and he said, ‘It’s nothing personal, pal,’” Doocy told Sean Hannity on Fox News.
“And we went back and forth and we were talking about just kind of moving forward, and I made sure to tell him that I’m always going to try to ask something different than what everybody else is asking.
“And he said, ‘You’ve got to.’ And that’s a quote from the president. So I’ll keep doing it.”
Doocy said he “appreciated” the “nice call” and that Biden took the time to “clear the air” despite other events happening in the world.
Unsurprisingly, the exchange instantly went viral – and the people of Twitter were divided.
I love this Biden.— \u1d00\u0280\u1d1b \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@\u1d00\u0280\u1d1b \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1643063057
At least we know what the national media will be outraged about for the next two months.— CK (@CK) 1643063098
There's our president! I like that version of Joe Biden. Dead on the money too.— PFFlyer (@PFFlyer) 1643063147
The same people who loved this kind of talk from Trump will be very upset by this. It will fuel Fox coverage for days and days.— May Kergen (@May Kergen) 1643063382
FOX 2019: We love DJT, he says it like it is.\nFOX 2022: Biden must apologize! He hurt our feelings!— \ud83c\udf0a\ud83c\udf0a\ud83c\udf0aAuntieFa\ud83c\udf0a\ud83c\udf0a\ud83c\udf0a (@\ud83c\udf0a\ud83c\udf0a\ud83c\udf0aAuntieFa\ud83c\udf0a\ud83c\udf0a\ud83c\udf0a) 1643065358
And this is the President of the greatest country in the world.— Bill Caproni (@Bill Caproni) 1643064188
