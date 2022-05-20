Nadine Dorries speaking about Channel 4 News is a bit fishy if she is privatising it.

Speaking about her thoughts about the channel during a select committee appearance she showed she wasn't the broadcaster's biggest fan causing one MP to later claim she is seeking "revenge". "It's edgy. I’m not going to justify a news programme whose news anchor went out shouting obscenities about the Conservative party,” she said. “So, you know, they don’t do themselves any favours sometimes, the news programme.”

Dorries was referring to reports that Jon Snow allegedly shouted “F--- the Tories” at Glastonbury in 2017.

Meanwhile it comes following the government's April announcement that it would be privatising Channel 4, which is publicly owned but funded by advertising. At the time Dorries said: "Channel 4 rightly holds a cherished place in British life and I want that to remain the case. I have come to the conclusion that government ownership is holding Channel 4 back from competing against streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon.”

With that in mind SNP John Nicolson who was questioning her said she was seeking "revenge" by privatising the channel.

Elsewhere in the meeting the minister admitted to sharing her Netflix password with relatives even though that isn't allowed.

She also claimed 96 per cent of consultation responses support the privatisation of Channel 4. Nicolson pointed out that she got it the wrong way round and 96 per cent are against selling the broadcaster.

Another stellar performance from Dorries.

