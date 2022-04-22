In September, Nadine Dorries was made the secretary for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, but has continually demonstrated that she may not fully understand her job.

Recently, the secretary claimed that Channel 4 receives public money (it does not) and asked Microsoft to get rid of algorithms.

In her latest blunder, Dorries said she wants everyone to have fast internet so they can “downstream” films.

Dorries made the blunder in a TikTok posted by MP Dr Luke Evans as part of an ongoing series in which he asks other Tory MPs about their jobs.

She said: “We’re responsible for making sure you have superfast broadband in your home – that means you can downstream your movies.

“We’re responsible for making sure the internet’s a safe place for you to go to. We want to make sure the internet in the UK is the safest internet in the world.”

She then went on to talk about sports, saying her department ensures we have football pitches and “tennis pitches” so you can "exercise your sports".

Given it’s not the first time Dorries has demonstrated a worrying lack of knowledge when it comes to her area of work, her “downstream” comment didn’t go unnoticed by viewers.

The clip has been viewed over 10,000 times in less than 24 hours on TikTok and has also been reposted on other social media sites.

On TikTok, one person commented: “Downstream your movies and tennis pitches. Knowledgable to the end…”

Someone else wrote: “She doesn’t know what she’s talking about.”

“Love the insights - but we already knew she is absolutely clueless,” wrote another viewer.

