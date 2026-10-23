Pete Hegseth's team broke a WWII artefact and everyone thinks it's a perfect metaphor

Pete Hegseth ’s staff broke a historic WWII artefact and everyone thinks it’s a metaphor for how things are going under Donald Trump’s administration .

The US defense secretary Hegseth and his team have been accused of massive incompetence after the Washington Post reported Hegseth wanted a globe used by General Dwight Eisenhower in the war for his Pentagon office and it was broken while it was being moved.

It was reported that the team were told only specialist historians should move the artefact because they have the training to safely do so. But, it would appear they went ahead anyway and dispatched a group who damaged it as it was moved from an Army office in the Pentagon in February.

The historic globe was used by former president Eisenhower – the first Supreme Allied Commander during World War II. Images and reports suggest the globe shell was punctured near Antarctica and no longer rotates.

Army spokesman Christopher Surridge reportedly confirmed, “the spherical portion of the globe was detached from the metal mounting that allows it to rotate”.

Many have seen this incident as a metaphor for how things are going.

“They broke Eisenhower’s globe because they didn’t want to wait for a team of specialist historians to move it.

“I cannot think of a more apt metaphor for Pete Hegseth’s DoD,” someone argued.

US representative Jason Crow wrote: “Incompetence all around. They break everything they touch.”

Someone else said: “The East Wing. The Rose Garden. The reflecting pool. The Kennedy Center. The south lawn turned into a helipad. D.C.’s iconic Japanese cherry trees. 300 oaks razed for a golf course. Historic artifacts destroyed for a mere lack of patience. They’re a cult of destructive privilege.”

Another argued: “Elect clowns, expect a circus.”

Someone else wrote: “Kind of a perfect metaphor for Hegseth's entire tenure at DOD. Stupid, impulsive, driven by vanity and the result is destruction.”

Another remarked: “Hegseth trying to steal valor and ending up destroying a priceless piece of history is a perfect metaphor for the entire Trump admin.”

One account said: “This metaphor is a little on the nose.”

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