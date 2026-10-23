'Pathetic': Trump received yet another fake award – and it may be the most cringe yet

US president Donald Trump has been given another fake award – and it seems they’re getting cringier and cringier.

Beginning with the FIFA Peace Prize in December last year, Trump has been on a run of receiving made up awards to fuel his ego. This year, he has also been awarded the so-called “ America First ” award and been given a trophy for supposedly being the “ Undisputed Champion of Beautiful Clean Coal ”.

And now, the Republicans are at it again, this time awarding Trump the “Man of the Century” award.

Trump received the award at a rally in in Iowa where Republican midterm candidate Joe Mitchell gave a gushing speech about him.

“They’ve never given you the Nobel Peace Prize, by the way, which is a disgrace. So, what I came up with, Mr. President, is a new award. It’s called the ‘Man of the Century’ award, OK? And I’m going to hold this up for the artificial media to see … because this man has done more for humanity and for America than any other president ever,” Mitchell said while Trump stood behind him. “Thank you for being the greatest president we’ve ever had.”

Mitchell handed Trump a gold-framed certificate.

“The Make-A-Wish presidency continues to get more and more pathetic,” one account argued.

Someone else joked: “No one has ever won both the FIFA Peace Prize and the Citizens of Iowa Man Of The Century award in the same year.”

Someone else mocked: “THIS IS THE MOST PATHETIC S**T EVER OMG.”

One person argued: “These people are so unserious.”

“Starts embarrassing. Gets even worse,” another said.

One person joked: “My kids made me a coupon book for Father's Day that was more realistic than this.”

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