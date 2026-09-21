Logan and Jake Paul's Pentagon visit sparks outrage: 'This has to be an SNL skit'

A visit to the Pentagon by former YouTuber brothers and boxers Logan and Jake Paul has been labelled an “embarrassment” by onlookers.

Over the weekend, news emerged that the Paul brothers were hosted at the Pentagon by the “Secretary of War” Pete Hegseth . Their visit comes as the US is currently at a war with Iran in which at least 18 US service members have been killed, with some reports suggesting the actual figure is higher .

In a clip posted on the “Department of War” social media pages, the brothers were hosted on Thursday (17 September) at the Pentagon “to meet with our warriors”.

The brothers appeared to give motivational speeches to US service members, visit the 9/11 Memorial and take pictures with various members of staff around the building, including Hegseth.

The news of their visit sparked outrage among Americans, with some finding it difficult to believe that it was not an “SNL skit”.

“Imagine showing this image to someone in 2017,” someone wrote, referencing the time the brothers were at the height of their YouTube fame.

Another argued: “Our country is an embarrassment on the global stage.”

One person suggested: “Holy s**t we are all going to die.”

“You’re telling me this is not an SNL skit????” another asked.

Someone else wrote: “Bro what the f**k is the US even about???? This looks like an SNL skit.”

One person pointed out: “Elect a clown. Get the whole f**king circus.”

Another person commented: “Had to triple check to make sure this wasn’t a parody account.”

One account suggested: “Idiocracy didn't go far enough.”

“We aren’t a serious country at the moment,” one account said.

Someone else claimed: “Every day this administration manages to embarrass the country in a new unexpected way.”

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.