US president Donald Trump has criticised Russian president Vladimir Putin in his latest remarks on the ongoing war in Ukraine – one he vowed to end on the first day of his second term, before claiming it was said in “jest” – but social media users aren’t impressed by the Republican’s remarks about his Russian counterpart.

Taking to his Truth Social platform on Sunday night, Trump wrote: “I’ve always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY!

“He is needlessly killing a lot of people, and I’m not just talking about soldiers. Missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever.

“I’ve always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that’s proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!

The US president also took aim at Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, writing that “everything out of his mouth causes problems” and that “it better stop”.

“This is a War that would never have started if I were President. This is Zelenskyy’s, Putin’s, and Biden’s War, not ‘Trump’s,’ I am only helping to put out the big and ugly fires, that have been started through Gross Incompetence and Hatred,” he added.

On the same evening as Trump issued these comments, Russia launched an aerial assault on Ukrainian cities – including the capital, Kyiv – with 367 drones and missiles.

At least 12 people have died following the assault – of which three are children.

And after telling reporters in New Jersey that he was “surprised” by Putin’s actions, Twitter/X users have criticised Trump for his lack of awareness:

One labelled the US president a “clueless buffoon”:

Journalist Aaron Rupar said the observation was “beyond parody”:





Another account attacked Trump’s remarks by writing: “You don’t get to light the match and act shocked the house is on fire”:

And physician Douglas Henley said Trump’s surprise is “simply reflective of someone who is a very bad judge of character”:

This isn’t the only criticism being levelled at Trump, either, as Kira Rudik, leader of the Ukrainian opposition party Holos, told The Independent the US president’s attempts to bring about peace “have led nowhere”.

“We hope that it will be possible for him to acknowledge the reality and move forward towards peace in an effective way,” she said.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.