Trump asking journalists who they’re with backfires: 'That's fake news'

It’s a pretty common occurrence when he speaks to reporters, which often results in him branding them “fake news”, but when US president Donald Trump asked a journalist which news organisation she was with outside the White House on Monday (October 19), the Republican ended up apologising when she said an organisation he considered “good”.

As protests continue in France (initially over conditions at high schools after the summer holidays, but later over the cost of living as well), a reporter from the right-wing news outlet The Daily Wire began to ask Trump about the country’s president, Emmanuel Macron, blaming him and the Iran war for the rioting.

He interrupted: “That’s fake news. Who are you with?”

She replied: “No, sir. Mary Margaret with The Daily Wire.”

“Oh, Daily Wire is good. Sorry, Daily Wire is good,” he said.

And the sudden change of heart has since been ridiculed online by X/Twitter users:

“Lol, he accidentally gave away the game. He can’t handle tough questions from anyone,” wrote writer and YouTuber Hemant Mehta:

Journalist Jeremy F. Berke commented: “This would honestly embarrass me if I was a reporter for the daily wire”:

“I’ve never heard Trump say sorry in my life,” claimed one account:

Another said: “A million monkeys with a million typewriters couldn’t write this s*** in a trillion years”:

Political commentator Covie said: “So they were fake news until he finds out they’re a friendly outlet??? That’s pretty revealing”:

CNN’s chief media analyst Brian Stelter expressed a similar sentiment, tweeting that it was a “revealing back-and-forth”:

Awkward.

The Daily Wire itself responded to the interaction online by sharing several memes, and tweeted that a “new favorite Trump quote just dropped”.

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