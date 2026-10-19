Trump has priorities questioned once again with latest golf announcement

Americans have long called for more help with managing the costs of groceries, and once again, US president Donald Trump has come under fire for focusing his attention on something else entirely – this time, a new golf course in Washington, D.C. which is subject to an ongoing legal battle.

Taking to his Truth Social platform on Sunday, the convicted felon said a “world class championship golf course” would be built at the East Potomac Golf Links, which will be open to the public while also being capable of hosting “World Class Tournaments such as the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship, the Ryder Cup and the Presidents Cup”.

He continued: “This Course will create many Jobs, and have a tremendously positive Economic Development impact on Washington, D.C., and the surrounding area. Millions of Dollars will inure to the Capital area.

“The current Course is old, broken, dilapidated, and of no further use or effect. It is in very poor condition, with falling, dangerous, and disease infested trees and, importantly, a collapsing and hazardous seawall.

“Restoration work will begin on [architect Tom Fazio’s design] on November 15th, when the old Course will be closed to play. The new Course will be opened in approximately 15 months.

“The United States Golf Association, PGA of America, and the PGA Tour have already been notified that they will soon have one of the Best and Most Spectacular Golf Courses anywhere in the World to put on their list of great places to play, and hold Major Events.”

All of this is despite a judge issuing an order last week which put a hold on the project until next Monday, at least (26 October).

And X/Twitter users aren’t happy, as they’ve once again called the president’s priorities into question:

California representative Jack Kimble tweeted sarcastically: “Wow! If this doesn't get the cost of groceries and gas down, nothing will”:

Former representative David Stockman told Trump: “Do your job and and tackle the real urgent problem imperiling the nation---a $40 trillion public debt on the way to $150 trillion by mid-century”:

Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch, commented: “Trump is once again focused today on the many difficult issues facing Americans”:

And MeidasTouch itself tweeted: “As inflation hits a 4-month high and the Iran war keeps driving up gas prices, Trump unveils his big plan with the midterms two weeks away: a "World Class Championship Golf Course" in D.C. Work starts Nov. 15, closing a public course for about 15 months, he says”:

In an order shared online and reported on by Virginia news outlet ARLnow, the judge overseeing the legal challenge, U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes, took notice of Trump’s Truth Social post and ordered the government notify the court by 8pm local time “whether it continues to take the position that it took in its October 16, 2026, filing, that, ‘there is no final agency action’ and that ‘at most the President has given preliminary thought to’ the plan to rebuild East Potomac Golf Course”.

The White House has been approached by indy100 for comment.

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