Donald Trump lashed out at ABC News calling the organisation “fake news”, but he was instantly proven to be lying.

The moment Trump lashed out at ABC News reporter Rachel Scott came when she asked him a question about the controversial “second strike” that the US Navy conducted on a Venezuelan boat, with questions around the legality of the strike and questions about what US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth knew continually raised.

On 8 December in the Cabinet Room, a reporter asked about the scandal. She told Trump: “Mr President, you said you would have no problem with releasing the full video of that strike on September 2nd off the coast of Venezuela. Secretary Hegseth now says–.”

Trump interrupted her question and claimed: “I didn’t say that. It’s you said that. I didn’t say that. This is ABC fake news.”

But, unfortunately for Trump, the internet and video evidence exist, and his claim was very quickly refuted with a clip from days earlier on 3 December, in which he told another ABC News reporter, who asked specifically about the second strike video, that he would “certainly release” the video, “no problem”.

The moment came moments before Trump lashed out at Scott and labelled her “obnoxious” and a “terrible reporter”.

After the fact, Scott posted on X/Twitter: “I asked President Trump if he would release the full video from the second strike on Sept 2nd. Just days ago the president said he would have ‘no problem’ doing that. But now, he denies saying that. And is not committing to releasing it.”

Commentator Ron Filipkowski wrote: “He has been asked about this multiple times and said he would do it. But this time a black female reporter asks him the question, so it gets answered much differently.”

