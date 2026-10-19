Trump’s suggestion to rename an entire ocean after himself instantly slammed

Donald Trump seems to have spent a lot of time recently trying to rename things – and his latest suggestion to change the name of an entire ocean after himself has gone down as badly as you might expect among critics on social media.

The president was speaking in front of crowds at Clarksville, Tennessee when he suggested changing the name of either the Atlantic or the Pacific Ocean.

And what does he think it should be changed to? “Trump Ocean”.

"We've got the gulf. We've got a beautiful lake… Now, somebody said, 'You need a river. We need a river.' We need an ocean,” he said, referencing the ‘renaming’ of the Gulf of America earlier this year.

Trump then added: “So, I was thinking of either the Atlantic or the Pacific. We call it Trump Ocean or Ocean of the Americas, something like that.”

The comments sparked a big reaction among critics online.

Commentator Brian Krassenstein wrote: "This man is sick. Trump really asked Google about renaming the Atlantic and Pacific Ocean 'Trump Ocean.'

"This is what he cares about as Gas prices continue to rise and middle America suffers."



Another wrote: "Focused like a laser on affordability."





"Did inflation surrender yet?" one more wrote.

"Exactly what voters want to hear right now," another said.





"WE JUST WANT LOW GAS PRICES AND HEALTHCARE," a user added.





It’s far from the first time that the president has suggested rename things rather than actually tackle anything that voters care about ahead of the midterm elections.

First we had the Gulf of Mexico being ‘renamed’ to the Gulf of America . More recently, we’ve seen Trump try to rebrand the Strait of Hormuz and also coin the term “super intelligence” – which, perhaps unsurprisingly, was then parroted by the likes of Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg . Then we had Trump trying to make the concept of “artificial media” a thing .

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