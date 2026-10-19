Trump condemned over latest ‘unbelievable’ post attacking Zelensky

US president Donald Trump has criticised his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on numerous occasions – not least in March last year, when the Republican lashed out at the leader in the Oval Office – and now, after Ukraine attacked an oil export terminal in St Petersburg on Sunday, the Potus has claimed Zelensky “doesn’t want to end” the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Trump recently announced he had struck a deal with Russia to have the country supply more than 300,000 metric tons of diesel to US and global markets.

In a lengthy post to his Truth Social platform, the 80-year-old convicted felon claimed his position on Russia is “a very simple one”.

“I am in the process of negotiating Peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine, and don’t want to do anything that will drive, foolishly, Russia away from the bargaining table. Great progress is being made, and that includes current hostage negotiations!

“Zelenskyy is using Diesel Refineries in Russia as a target, knowing that these attacks are seriously hurting the world diesel markets, including those in the United States. Farmers, ranchers, and businesses of all kinds are suffering greatly from this, but Russia is, nevertheless, sending, at a low price, millions of barrels of diesel to the World.

“Zelenskyy doesn’t care, and frankly, with all of the money that Europe is famously giving him, and that Crooked Joe Biden gave him in the past, he doesn’t want to end this war, and probably never did. He could have made a better deal two years ago than he can now.

“His country is in shambles, a large portion of his land is lost, his oceans and seas are gone, and his male population is low, wounded, and/or dead. I WANT THIS WAR END! [sic],” he wrote.

The remarks were subsequently slammed by X/Twitter users, with Republicans against Trump claiming the president’s “relentless attacks on Ukraine relentless attacks on Ukraine and attempts to force it to surrender to Russia, while openly siding with Putin, will turn November’s blue wave into a blue tsunami”:

One account said Trump “needs to be immediately removed from office”:

Edin Mujkic, of the University of Colorado, claimed Trump is “making Zelensky a sacrificial lamb to his base”:

And Veterans for Responsible Leadership said it was “potentially the most pathetic statement ever released by a U.S. President”:

Last week, Trump said it was “time for Ukraine to get a new president”, and suggested the country “get a new leader who can make a deal” because “for some reason [Zelensky] never does”.

“We said you can do whatever you want to Russia. Don't hit the refineries because that's a world problem that's caused. And he wants to make problems for the world,” he said.

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