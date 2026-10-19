‘Sounds awesome’: Trump warning about healthcare under Democrats resurfaces

As US president Donald Trump continues to plead with Americans to vote Republican in next month’s midterms – including telling people to “pretend I’m running” – a clip from 2024 has resurfaced in which he warns of “a system where everyone gets healthcare”, and people quite like the idea.

Per Mediaite, the comments were made at Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, in the run up to that year’s presidential election, when he was up against former vice president Kamala Harris, whom he’d later go on to defeat.

He said: “You’re all going to be thrown into a communist system. It’s a communist system. You’re going to be thrown into a system where everyone gets healthcare.”

Two years later, and the warning has X/Twitter users thinking that doesn’t sound bad at all:

“New Democrat ad just dropped,” wrote one:

Technology reviewer JerryRigEverything simply said: “…yes”:

Angry Staffer sarcastically tweeted: “The horror”:

Canada Hates Trump commented: “Hey America, imagine this horrific scenario: If the Democrats win, you’re going to be thrown into a system where everyone gets healthcare Next thing you know, people will be getting treated when they’re sick instead of going bankrupt. OH THE HUMANITY!”:

And content creator Jared Shult asked: “Does he think this is a bad thing?”:

Of course, it’s not the first time that past comments from the Republican have reemerged years later, as last month saw a Trump tweet from 2012 about not letting Barack Obama “buy the election by handing out unlimited free money” resurface following the 80-year-old’s pledge to pay every American $5,000 if his party retains control of both the Senate and House of Representatives after the midterms.

Polling points to Democrat wins in the elections, as Trump’s approval ratings continue to drop.

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