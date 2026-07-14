Trump compares Iran to war he didn’t serve in: 'Certainly a choice'

US president Donald Trump’s war in Iran has been going on for months now, made worse by fresh strikes from both parties and the Republican notifying Congress that it was once again at war with the Middle Eastern country last week.

The continuing conflict led to CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins asking the 80-year-old in the Oval Office on Monday whether the situation in Iran is a “new normal” for Americans.

Trump replied: “Well, you know, we were in Vietnam for 19 years, we’re here for four months. So I think we’ve done a lot.”

He then went on to list a number of areas in which the US has “knocked out” Iran’s capabilities.

However, the mention of Vietnam has sparked a backlash from social media users, given Trump did not serve in the Vietnam war due to five deferments – one due to a diagnosis of bone spurs, and four due to education.

“Comparing his illegal war to the one he dodged 5 times certainly is a choice,” wrote political commentator Jo Carducci, known online as JoJoFromJerz:

Another account tweeted in all caps: “Well you weren’t bone spurs boy”:

Others questioned the comparison:

Progressive commentator Alex Cole said: “Instead of explaining his policy, he changed the subject to a war that ended before many Americans were born”:

And Arizona representative Yassamin Ansari said Trump “has fully lost his mind”:

Trump’s comments come just days after he sparked concern by appearing to confuse Japan with Iran, telling reporters the US had “111 missiles shot by the Islamic Republic of Japan”.

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