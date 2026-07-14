Trump posted his ‘approval rating’ and people are sceptical

US president Donald Trump shared his “approval rating” in a Truth Social post and nobody is buying it at all.

Throughout his presidency, Trump has sought to boast about his alleged accomplishments. This includes the repeated outlandish claim that he has brought down drug prices by as much as “800 per cent” as well as claiming he has ended “10 wars” and suggesting he was responsible for the NASA Artemis II programme .

With his word difficult to take at face value, it was little surprise that Trump’s recent post about his alleged approval rating was met with scepticism.

On Sunday (12 July) Trump claimed: “59% Approval Rating. Prices coming down along with the lowering of oil and gas. Thank you! President DJT.”

But it didn’t take long for people to point out that the figure of 59 per cent is actually what many polls are reporting his current disapproval rating is.

Someone called it, “Trump Delusion Syndrome (TDS)”.

Another posted, “The Trump claim (‘59% Approval Rating’) vs the reality.”

“He’s tweeting out his disapproval rating as if it’s approval. Lmao,” another argued.

In addition, Trump’s claim about gas prices falling is also the opposite of what data shows, as gas prices continue to increase as the US’s Trump-initiated conflict with Iran continues.

According to AAA , the price of fuel in the US is rising again as fresh strikes have resumed in the Gulf despite talk of a peace deal.

Responding to Trump’s post, someone asked: “What prices are coming down exactly?”

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