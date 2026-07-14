GTA 6 LIVE: Release date confusion as pre-orders reveal early access

There's confusion about GTA 6's release date as it seems some gamers may be able to access it early.

GTA 6 pre-orders are live ahead of the game's planned release on 19 November. Standard and ultimate editions are available and those who pre-order can begin loading the game from 12 November.



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"That framing does not inspire confidence for 2027 or beyond," he said.

And S&P analyst Neil Barbour does not think GTA 6 will be able to stop this because of hardware prices unprecedentedly going up because of key component shortages.

A report from S&P Global Market Intelligence expects console shipments to fall 19.5 per cent this year to 33.9m units, reports Gamesindustry.biz .

A gaming industry analyst does not think GTA 6 will help a projected decline in console sales.

GTA 6 release date confusion as pre-orders reveal early access

In the GTA 6 Subreddit, Redditor Upstairs-Set8394 has posted a screenshot of their PS5 pre-order showing that they will be able to play the game at 9pm on 18 November in Western Australia.

Although pre-loads can start from 12 November, the game's release date is 19 November.

It's not currently known if Rockstar Games will do a global or local release for it, in other words ensuring the game releases at the same time for everyone in the world or making the game available at certain times in specific time zones.

GTA 6 pre-orders became available at midnight in each different time zone, meaning this was available to gamers at different times across the world depending on where they were situated.



Rockstar Games also released Red Dead Redemption 2 at midnight in local times zones too, meaning Australia and New Zealand gamers got to play the games before those in the US or the UK.

So it seems Rockstar may do the same with GTA 6 given this track record - but there's confusion as the countdown timer for Upstairs-Set8394 seems to make the game available at 9pm on 18 November in Western Australia.

Upstairs-Set8394 said: "Is my countdown correct? According to it, I'll be able to play the game on 18 November at 9pm in Western Australia. So that would mean it's 8am on 18 November in New York, for example. Is that correct? Does that mean we get to play the game earlier in Australia? I thought a game like this would be released simultaneously worldwide."

And others have been commenting with their thoughts.

Alfakennyone said: "It depends whether it's 12am local / region or a worldwide launch. I would assume they would do the latter. Currently shows 9pm PST 18 November for me in the USA on the PlayStation Store."

ByronLazar155 said: "If so then you, myself and a lot of other WA Aussies and Aussies in general are ruining the good vibes of Vice City early."

went2college said: "Something tells me their servers will crash day one."

Gorillainabikini said: "It's just counting down till the actual date. It'll most likely change when the time is released."

TriathlonTommy8 said: "In Australia the release will be at 12am AEDT (Sydney time) across the entire country, so yes that's correct."

GTA 6's release time has not yet been confirmed by Rockstar Games at the time of writing.

