Riley Gaines slams Kamala Harris for attending WNBA game – and it backfires instantly

Former collegiate swimmer turned right-wing political activist Riley Gaines slammed Kamala Harris for attending a WNBA basketball game – but it backfired rather quickly.

Former vice president Harris attended the Los Angeles Sparks vs Chicago Sky game alongside her husband, Douglas Emhoff, where she also spoke to the Sparks players in the locker room following their win.

In a rather bizarre appearance on Fox News with Will Cain recently, Gaines attempted to compare Harris attending the game to the moment FBI Director Kash Patel partied in the locker room with the Winter Olympic-winning US men’s hockey team in Italy.

Gaines, an anti-trans activist who has positioned herself as a supposed advocate of women’s sports, said: “This is just so tragic to me because the WNBA is so unserious, and it does not have to be this way.

“I watched this video and the first thing that I thought about was, I remembered how mad people were when Kash Patel was in the locker room with the US men’s Olympic hockey team after they won gold. You remember that and the outrage that we saw online? Those same people … haven’t said a single word about Kamala Harris in the WNBA locker room.”

It didn’t take long for people to point out the very obvious difference: Harris is not the FBI director, was not chugging beer with them and is a private citizen.

“One of them runs the FBI and had no business being in the locker room. The other is a civilian and a fan,” one person spelled out.

Another account pointed out: “Lol ummm Kamala is currently a private citizen not the FBI Director chugging beers with a hockey team in Italy.”

Someone else asked: “Kamala Harris, the ... private individual? Good God, this is dumb.”

“These people are dumb as a stump,” another argued.

One person wrote: “[Once again] You mean PRIVATE CITIZEN Kamala Harris, not DIRECTOR OF THE FBI TRAVELING ON GOVERNMENT FUNDS Kash Patel? Right?”

“Kamala Harris is a private citizen, who actually supports and [watches] these sports, not to mention actually is from and lives in California. Kash Patel is the FBI director who had legit no reason to be there, embarrassed us, and used our tax dollars while doing it.

“Miss me with this fake ass outrage,” another X/Twitter user said.

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