Trump says he's been president 'three times' – and people are tired of it

People have been left perplexed by Donald Trump ’s claim that he has been president of the US “three times”.

As the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, drew to a close, Trump’s meandering and oftentimes bizarre speech was filled with talking points, one of which came when he wrongly suggested he has won the presidential election three times and has therefore been US president three times.

Responding to a reporter’s question about Iran and the ceasefire that Trump said is over , Trump declared, “we are never going to see Iran have a nuclear weapon” and suggested there is an “oil glut” currently.

He continued: “I predicted everything. I’ve been right about everything. And I have been for a long time. That’s how I got to be president three times. That’s how I won three elections. I did very well in the second one, won it. It was a rigged election. But I’ve been right.”

It continues Trump’s long-running repeated false claim that he won the 2020 presidential election over Joe Biden and that it was stolen from him. Under the Constitution, a person is unable to be president more than twice.

“What’s wrong with America that they just go along with this?” someone asked.

Another wrote, “The fantasy world Trump lives in”.

“3 times. Man belongs in a mental facility,” another argued.

Someone else said: “Dementia Donny now thinks he's won three elections. Nothing is more apropos than watching Rubio's soul shrink further behind him.”

One person wrote: “How does one of the most powerful countries in the world have this absolute lunatic in their top position of power?

“It still amazes me just how f’n stupid Americans are to not only vote him in again, but to not realise you are the laughing stock of the entire world and remove him.”

Another mocked: “Wouldn’t trust him to predict sunrise.”

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.