Trump audio during North Carolina rally sparks ‘cult’ accusations

The use of audio and music at US president Donald Trump’s rallies has long been a source of controversy, to the extent that many high-profile musicians have spoken out about their songs being used at his events to push his political agenda.

But now, audio played before the 80-year-old took to the stage in North Carolina on Tuesday has seen his Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement branded a “cult”.

The audio features a male voice saying: “June 14, 1946, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, ‘I need a caretaker’, so God gave us Trump.

“God said, ‘I need somebody to get up before dawn, fix this country, work all day, fight the Marxists, eat supper, then go the Oval Office and stay past midnight at a meeting of the heads of state’, so God made Trump.

“God had to have somebody willing to go into the den of vipers, call out the fake news for their tongues as sharp as a serpent’s … so God made Trump.”

We’re not joking.

Footage from the rally featuring the audio was shared to X/Twitter by Joe Gallina, known online as Call to Activism, who tweeted: “MAGA is a cult”:

“This is sick s***,” said writer and public speaker Anthony Holler:

Broadcaster Brian Shapiro branded the movement “a cult of dips*** religious lunatics”:

One account claimed: “You are ABSOLUTELY a part of a cult if you hear this and don’t dry heave, at the least”:

Democratic candidate Richard Ojeda said: “The perversion of Christ is on full display in North Carolina tonight”:

And 2024 Libertarian presidential nominee Chase Oliver wrote: “The real Trump derangment syndrome is these people standing by listening to this nonsense and not seeing it for what it is, claiming to speak for God, when it's really just AI slop”:





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