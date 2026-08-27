Trump's song spats: All the artists who have objected to Republican using their music

US president Donald Trump is known for liking his music, with “YMCA” by Village People now synonymous with one of his rallies (more on them later), but not every musician has been supportive of the Republican and convicted felon using their music for political purposes.

Indeed, when Freedom 250 – an entity described as non-partisan - organised a series of concerts to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence, these were later cancelled when the likes of Bret Michaels, The Commodores, Morris Day and Young MC pulled out, citing concerns over the politics surrounding the events.

But here’s a list of every individual band or artist which has spoken out over the Trump administration using their songs…

Neil Young

One of the earliest examples of Trump cheesing off a musician during his political career came in 2015 on the day of the Republican launching his presidential bid, when he played Canadian singer Neil Young’s 'Rockin’ In the Free World' at the beginning and end of his speech.

A statement issued to Mother Jones at the time, by Young’s manager Elliot Roberts, he said the use was “unauthorized” and that the singer is actually “a longtime supporter of Bernie Sanders”.

Adele

The pop music legend that is Adele had her songs 'Rolling in the Deep' and 'Skyfall' used by Trump in 2016 at campaign rallies, but a spokesperson said she “has not given permission for her music to be used for any political campaigning”.

Elton John

'Rocket Man' may be a term used by Trump to describe North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un, but it’s also a track by Elton John – and together with 'Tiny Dancer', the song was used by Trump at campaign rallies, much to John’s disapproval.

"Elton's music has not been requested for use in any official capacity by Donald Trump. Any use of his music should not be seen as an endorsement of Donald Trump by Elton,” said John’s publicist.

The Beatles

More specifically, the estate of Beatles guitarist George Harrison said in July 2016 that the “authorised" use of 'Here Comes the Sun' at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland was “offensive” and “against the wishes of the George Harrison estate”.

Bruce Springsteen

The rock singer has long been critical of Trump, and back in 2016, he spoke out after the Republican blasted 'Born in the U.S.A'.

Pharrell Williams

The 'Happy' singer banned Trump from using his music after the Republican used the Despicable Me 2 track at a political event held just hours after almost a dozen people were killed in a Pittsburgh synagogue.

“There was nothing ‘happy’ about the tragedy inflicted upon our country on Saturday and no permission was granted for your use of this song for this purpose,” Williams’ lawyer said in a letter.

Rihanna

Ironically, the 'Don’t Stop the Music' singer sent a cease and desist letter in November 2018 ordering Trump to… well… stop the music at his political events.

“As you are or should be aware, Ms Fenty has not provided her consent to Mr. Trump to use her music,” her legal team reportedly wrote in a letter sent to Trump’s White House counsel at the time. “Such use is therefore improper.”

R.E.M.

A band member from the group R.E.M (which stands for the phenomena known as Rapid Eye Movement, the thing Trump does at almost every Oval Office event) called out a video using their track 'Everybody Hurts' to soundtrack a snippet of Trump’s State of the Union speech in February 2019.

Bassist Mike Mills branded Trump “President A**hole” and called on then Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to “get on this”.

Prince

In October 2019, Trump violated a legal agreement made between his campaign and the Prince Estate the year before, which said none of the musician’s songs would be played at the Republican’s campaign events.

Taking to the singer’s official Twitter account, his team wrote: “President Trump played Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music.

“The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs.”

Tom Petty

The family of Tom Petty, of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, issued a statement via the musician’s official Twitter account in June 2021 and said: “Tom Petty's song 'I Won't Back Down' was used today at Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa, OK.

“Trump was in no way authorized to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind.

“Both the late Tom Petty and his family firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind. Tom Petty would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate. He liked to bring people together.

“Tom wrote this song for the underdog, for the common man and for EVERYONE. We want to make it clear that we believe everyone is free to vote as they like, think as they like, but the Petty family doesn't stand for this. We believe in America and we believe in democracy. But Donald Trump is not representing the noble ideals of either. We would hate for fans that are marginalized by this administration to think we were complicit in this usage. Concurrently, we have issued an official cease and desist notice to the Trump campaign.”

The Rolling Stones

After using their song 'You Can’t Always Get What You Want' at the same Oklahoma rally, Trump was issued a legal warning by The Rolling Stones.

Linkin Park

They tried so hard, and got so far, but in the end, Linkin Park successfully took down a Trump campaign video featuring the band’s classic track 'In the End', shared by then White House social media director Dan Scavino.

The video included a segment of Trump’s inaugural address, in which he said: “For too long, a small group in our nation’s capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost… The establishment protected itself, but not the citizens of our country. That all changes - starting right here, and right now.”

Linkin Park responded to the use of their song in a tweet which said: “Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued.”

Queen

The hit song 'We Will Rock You' was used by Trump in a social media video posted to TikTok rival Triller in August 2020, and also the year before in a separate campaign ad.

In October 2019, representatives for the band told The Independent that Queen “did not agree to the use of the song” and that “the band’s music publishers are removing it”, but almost a year later, a representative told BBC News that getting Trump to stop using Queen’s music had been an “uphill battle”.

“The band itself has been quite outspoken on the subject”, a spokesperson said, adding they had “repeatedly taken issue with the Trump campaign”.

David Bowie

Fast-forward to April 2023, and Duncan Jones, the son of the late, great 'Starman' singer, called out Trump for using his father’s song 'Rebel Rebel' ahead of the Republican speaking to supporters at Mar-a-Lago following an arraignment in Manhattan.

“Pretty sure this f**ker keeps on using my dad’s music just to annoy me personally. (Joke. I’m way below his radar.),” he wrote in a tweet at the time, which is no longer available.

Village People

Yes, believe it or not, there was once a time where the lead singer of the group behind the song most associated with Trump sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Republican.

In May 2023, the wife of Victor Willis and manager of the group, Karen Willis, wrote: “It has come to our attention that President Trump allowed a group of individuals dressed as Village People to perform, including but not limited to, ‘Macho Man,’ at Mar A Largo on Thursday May 11, 2023.

“Though my husband has tolerated your client's use of his Village People music, we cannot allow such use by him to cause public confusion as to endorsement.

“Therefore, it is requested that he cease and desist any such further unauthorized use of the Village People image in association with the songs and his campaign (or in his personal capacity).”

Johnny Marr





Going into 2024, and the frontman of The Smiths voiced his objection after footage of a Trump rally in South Dakota in 2023 resurfaced online, featuring the band’s 1987 track 'Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want'.

Writing on X/Twitter, Marr said: “Consider this s*** shut down right now.”

Céline Dion

At a Trump campaign rally in Bozeman, Montana on 9 August 2024, a clip of the beloved Canadian singer singing her famous 1997 track 'My Heart Will Go On' was played on a large screen shortly before the Republican presidential candidate took to the stage.

A statement from Dion and her team followed the next day, in which they said: “Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing “My Heart Will Go On” at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana.

“In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use.

“…And really, THAT song?”

Because of course, the track featured on the movie Titanic (also released in 1997), all about a sinking ship…

Beyoncé

And in what kicked off a string of incidents within days of each other later that month, Trump’s presidential campaign had to take down a video of the convicted felon’s campaign using the track 'Freedom' after Beyoncé sent a cease-and-desist letter.

A spokesperson for the Trump campaign, Steven Cheung, had posted a video to X/Twitter of the Republican stepping off a plane in Michigan to the tune of the song, which was election rival Kamala Harris’ campaign anthem.

According to CNN, Harris was given permission to use the song for her campaign, while Rolling Stone reports Trump was not.

Foo Fighters

The iconic rock band, led by Dave Grohl, were asked on X/Twitter if they had granted Trump permission to play their track 'My Hero' at Trump’s campaign event in Arizona on 23 August 2024, and their reply was simply: “No.”

A spokesperson for the group later reiterated the sentiment by saying: “Foo Fighters were not asked permission, and if they were they would not have granted it.”

Abba

Legendary Swedish pop group ABBA rounded off the month by voicing their objection to Trump reportedly using several of their tracks at a rally in St Cloud, Minnesota, with a Universal Music spokesperson telling The Guardian: “Together with the members of Abba, we have discovered that videos have been released where Abba’s music/videos has been used at Trump events and we have therefore requested that such use be immediately taken down and removed.

“Universal Music Publishing AB and Polar Music International AB have not received any request, so no permission or licence has been given to Trump.”

Jack White and The White Stripes

Best known for their track 'Seven Nation Army', The White Stripes sued the Trump campaign in September 2024 for using the track in a clip of Trump boarding a plane, with lawyers for the rock duo accusing Trump of trying to “generate financial and other support for his campaign and candidacy on the backs of plaintiffs, whose permission and endorsement he neither sought nor obtained in violation of their rights under federal copyright law”.

Rufus Wainwright and Leonard Cohen

Well, Trump, you don’t really care for music (owners), do ya?

Canadian singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright’s take on Leonard Cohen’s iconic track 'Hallelujah', which featured in the first Shrek movie soundtrack album in 2001, was played at a Trump town hall in October 2024 where a number of attendees required medical attention due to high temperatures.

While Cohen’s estate issued a cease-and-desist order, Wainwright issued a written statement on social media in which he said: “Witnessing Trump and his supporters commune with this music last night was the height of blasphemy.

“Of course, I in no way condone this and was mortified, but the good in me hopes that perhaps in inhabiting and really listening to the lyrics of Cohen’s masterpiece, Donald Trump just might experience a hint of remorse over what he’s caused. I’m not holding my breath.”

Semisonic

Going into 2025, rock band Semisonic, best known for their track 'Closing Time', had that song used in a video of handcuffed deportees boarding a plane, complete with a caption containing the song lyrics, “you don’t have to go home but you can’t stay here”.

The post was deleted on X/Twitter, but is still available on Instagram.

In a statement, Semisonic said: “We did not authorise or condone the White House’s use of our song in any way. And no, they didn’t ask. The song is about joy and possibilities and hope, and they have missed the point entirely.”

Jess Glynne

The summer of 2025 was dominated by one particular ad for Jet2holidays, soundtracked by 'Hold My Hand' from Clean Bandit collaborator Jess Glynne. It sparked memes, and so sure enough, the White House decided to use the audio from the advert in a video about ICE and deportations.

Responding on Instagram, the musician said: “This post honestly makes me sick. My music is about love, unity, and spreading positivity – never about division or hate.”

MGMT

The band behind the hit track 'Kids' issued a statement in October 2025 saying it was “aware of ‘Little Dark Age’ being featured in a propaganda video by the Department of Homeland Security and has issued a takedown request for the unauthorized use of their music”.

The US government department used the audio in a video about ICE captioned: “End of the Dark Age, beginning of the Golden Age”.

Sabrina Carpenter

Known for singing about a manchild (no, not the one currently occupying the White House), Sabrina Carpenter found her track 'Juno' used in a video of ICE agents apprehending people in December 2025.

“This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda,” the 'Espresso' musician tweeted.

The video was later deleted from the White House account.

SZA

The same month also saw “Kill Bill” singer SZA – real name Solána Imani Rowe – called out the Trump administration’s use of popular music to push its agenda, as she wrote on X/Twitter that the White House “rage baiting artists for free promo is PEAK DARK” and “evil and boring”.

The White House had used her song 'Big Boys' (a track all about “cuffing season” in relationships – which refers to finding a short-term relationship for the colder months of the year - created for a Saturday Night Live sketch) in an ICE deportation video, captioning the post: “We heard it’s cuffing szn.”

Kesha

'Tik Tok' singer Kesha took to X/Twitter in March to share a statement in which she accused the White House of using one of her songs on TikTok – the track 'Blow', which featured in an upload a month prior, containing videos of fighter jets bombing a ship – to “incite violence and threaten war”.

“Trying to make light of war is disgusting and inhumane. I absolutely do NOT approve of my music being used to promote violence of any kind. Love always trumps hate.

“Please love yourself and each other in times like this. This show of blatant disregard for human life and quite frankly this attack on all of our nervous systems is the opposite of what I stand for,” she wrote.

Ariana Grande

@whitehouse Bye-bye 👋 President Trump has delivered the most secure border in history

'Break Free' singer Ariana Grande lashed out at the White House on TikTok in June, when they used her 2024 track 'Bye' to soundtrack immigration raids.

She commented: “Please do not ever use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense.”

Katy Perry

In July, the 'Teenage Dream' singer took to X/Twitter to say she was “deeply appalled and angry” to learn that the White House TikTok account had used her song 'Firework' on a video about military strikes.

She said: “I wrote this song to be an anthem of hope, healing, and inner strength for people going through their darkest personal moments. To see a message of self-worth and upliftment weaponized to soundtrack destruction and violence is a complete violation of everything my song stands for.

“My music is for bringing people together, not celebrating warfare.”

Noah Kahan

A few days later, the 'Stick Season' singer commented on a post from the White House on Instagram about American cars, which featured his track… erm… 'American Cars', expressing his disapproval of the song’s use.

“Would never approve of my music being used in support of you or this administration,” he wrote.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift certainly had 'Bad Blood' with the Trump administration earlier this month, when the singer removed her song 'August' from a TikTok posted by the Team Trump account which came complete with the goading caption: “I’m sure @Taylor Swift is going to be super excited we used her song!”

Swift, who voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, then made the same move again when the official White House TikTok account tried to use another Swift song on a video.

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