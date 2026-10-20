Trump condemned as he claims Russia has been ‘fine’ on Ukraine

Ukraine has seen more than 200,000 casualties since Russia’s illegal invasion of the country in February 2022, according to the website UALosses, so when US president Donald Trump claimed on Monday that Russia has been “fine” and “haven’t been doing much” in relation to the ongoing war, his remarks sparked a big backlash online.

The Republican made the remarks outside the White House on Monday, when he was asked about a possible trilateral meeting between him, Russian president Vladimir Putin and Chinese president Xi Jinping.

He said: “I would do it, not so much for Ukraine because Russia, frankly, has been fine on Ukraine. They haven’t been doing much.”

His comments came on the same day that a Russian drone strike on a park in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region killed six people, including three children, and so the 80-year-old’s claims have since been slammed by X/Twitter users:

Ukrainian journalist Illia Ponomarenko tweeted: “None of this sick verbal diarrhea is worth even a second of anyone's attention”:

“Notably, a Russian strike on a park in Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast today killed six people, including three children,” said one account:

The Economist’s Washington bureau chief Shashank Joshi tweeted that it was “quite a thing to say this on the day that a Russian strike kills a baby in a stroller”:

“He’s gone ‘full Putin’,” wrote Carl Bildt, co-chair of the European Council on Foreign Relations and former prime minister of Sweden:

And another account tweeted: “We really elected the worst human being in US history”:

Blogger Kate from Kharkiv tweeted: “I just... has been fine? FINE??? Russia struck a park in a broad daylight in my region of Ukraine today, killing several children and adults, including little Anhelina in her babystroller and her mother.”

International affairs commentator Anna Komsa said: “Ukrainian children are being killed. Cities bombed. And America is withholding intelligence from Ukraine while russia keeps slaughtering civilians. A f***ing disgrace.”

It’s not the only moment from Trump’s interaction with reporters on Monday to make headlines, as Trump dismissed a question from a journalist as “fake news”, only to apologise upon learning it was The Daily Wire who asked it.

indy100 has approached the White House for comment.



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