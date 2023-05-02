Emma Watson states the reason she hasn’t made a movie since 2018

Emma Watson has spoken about her decision to take a break from acting, revealing why she hasn’t made a movie since 2018.

The actress, best known for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series, has not appeared in a film since she finished production on Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women.

Speaking to theFinancial Times, the 33-year-old explained the problems she "wasn't very happy" with in the industry.

"I think I felt a bit caged," Watson said about her decision to take a break from acting.

"The thing I found really hard was that I had to go out and sell something that I really didn't have very much control over. To stand in front of a film and have every journalist be able to say, 'How does this align with your viewpoint?'"

"It was very difficult to have to be the face and the spokesperson for things where I didn't get to be involved in the process. I was held accountable in a way that I began to find really frustrating, because I didn't have a voice, I didn't have a say."

Watson went on to say: "I only wanted to stand in front of things where if someone was going to give me flak about it, I could say, in a way that didn't make me hate myself, 'Yes, I screwed up, it was my decision, I should have done better.”

The actress did make it clear that she would return to acting at some point, as well as producing and directing more after working with Prada for an advertising campaign in 2022.

"People always told me I should direct and produce, even when I was on 'Potter,'" Watson said.

She went to say that she would definitely act again, saying: "Yes, absolutely. But I’m happy to sit and wait for the next right thing. I love what I do. It’s finding a way to do it where I don’t have to fracture myself into different faces and people. And I just don’t want to switch into robot mode any more.”

