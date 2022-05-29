The chaotic scenes at the Monaco Grand Prix appear to be getting the better of some drivers, judging by Charles Leclerc's reaction to a moment in the race.

The 24-year-old Monacan Ferrari driver had started the race in pole position, which was heavily delayed and disrupted by a heavy downfall in the principality on Sunday afternoon.

Leclerc, who didn't even start his hometown race last year due to engine issues, had gotten off to a flying start this time around but things began to fall apart for him and Ferrari when he and his teammate Carlos Sainz double stacked on the 22nd lap, leading to confusion in the pit area.

As he drove into the pits after being told to get hard compound tyres, he was contrastingly told "stay out, stay out" as Sainz was already in the pit stop.

Footage from inside his car Leclerc can be heard yelling 'f**k, f**k' while hammering the steering wheel in frustration at the mix-up.

Leclerc was still in the lead at this point but this error pushed down to fourth as he emerged from the pits behind Sainz and two Red Bull cars, which looks to have completely robbed him of the chance of winning his home nation Grand Prix.



The Mexican, Sergio Perez of Red Bull would go on to win the race, with Sainz behind him in second followed by Max Verstappen, the championship leader, in third.

