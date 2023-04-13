Golf fan sees huge spike in followers after appearing on TV for just 15 seconds

Jon Rahm took all the glory at the Masters, but a lot of people seemed to focus on a different face in the crowd during the prestigious golf tournament last weekend.

Rahm and Brooks Koepka were waiting on the 16th tee box at the famous Augusta National in Georgia on Sunday (April 9) when the camera picked out a woman named Aaliyah Kikumoto behind them.

At first, she seemed to be focused on the action, but then it looks like she was told she was on the television coverage and couldn’t hide her excitement.

She appeared on millions of screens across the world in that moment, and not long later a viewer then made a TikTok about her and she became a viral star overnight.

The Double Bogeys TikTok account added a clip of her with the caption: "Somehow I feel in love with someone I only saw for 15 seconds.



It’s since racked up more than four million views, and it’s introduced all of them to Aaliyah.

She had just a few thousands followers on Instagram before Sunday, but that number has now risen to 30,000 – as well as 39,000 on TikTok.





Since she went viral, people have discovered that Aaliyah is a dancer and cheerleader at Texas Tech University.

One person who was very happy to see her in the limelight was her dad Charles. He wrote on Twitter: "[E]njoying easter at the masters with my TTU pom squad hat on. Our daughter Aaliyah has the green masters hat on and goes to Tech. Wreck em!"

Her mother, AJ, also shared screengrabs of her TV appearance and wrote: "YAY!!! Repping Texas Tech!!! Go TTU Poms!!!! So proud of my hubby @CharlesKikumoto and TTU Poms daughter Aaliyah!!!!"





Aaliyah stood behind Rahm and Koepka during the footage, watching on as the pair went toe to toe for the prized green jacket.

In the end, Rahm overcame the rest of the field and secured his first Masters title and second major victory after winning the US Open in 2021.

