Jamie Carrragher hit out at Boris Johnson following his message to Rangers, calling him “clueless” and a “charlatan”.

The Prime Minister wished the club "the best of luck" before their Europa League final defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

Johnson sent a message of encouragement while speaking in the house of Commons, before recording a clip supporting the Scottish side later in the day.

"I want to wish Rangers the very best of luck in tonight's Europa League final,” he said. "A lot has happened to the club since you last had a game like this to look forward to. So it's a fantastic reward for the fans' dedication through thick and thin.

"And it is always great for UK sport and for the UK as a whole to see our great teams performing on the grandest of stages. "So, whatever happens on the pitch, I couldn't be happier to see you fly your flag out in Spain and I know that you will do us all proud. Good luck."

Former Liverpool defender and pundit Carragher took exception to the message, claiming that Johnson ‘didn’t have a clue’ about the subject.

“This charlatan needs an autocue because he’s not got a clue who Rangers are & what the Europa League is,” he wrote, adding a clown emoji.

Despite Johnson’s glowing words of encouragement, Rangers lost out in the final to Frankfurt after suffering penalty shootout heartache in Seville.

Rangers went one up in the final but the German side took the game to extra time. Aaron Ramsey, a 117th-minute substitute, saw his spot-kick saved and Frankfurt seal a 5-4 shootout win.

