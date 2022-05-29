Everton forward Richarlison has trolled fans of Liverpool by making a reference to a rumour that did the rounds on Saturday hours before the Reds lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp's side lost the final 1-0 to the Spanish champions courtesy of a Vinicius Jr goal as well as an incredible performance by the Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

It wasn't long before the Everton striker, who is no stranger to having a bit of fun on social media, began mocking Liverpool fans. The Brazilian posted a single photoshopped image of himself smiling while driving a coach.

You might ask: 'What's this all about?' Well, this is all in relation to a story about several Liverpool fans who didn't make it to Paris after their coach failed to arrive.

A rumour spread like a wildfire that the coach company, reportedly called Coach Innovations Limited, was set up by Everton fans, with a tweet going viral that the company was run by a man named 'Richard Arlison,' an obvious pun on Richarlison.

This is of course, not true, and as reported by theDaily Star, the coach firm was actually set up in 2006 and has nothing to do with the Everton star or supporters of the Toffees, although he might have had a few people fooled for a while.





