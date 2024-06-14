German TV viewers got more than they bargained for during their Thursday night viewing when a Scottish football fan accidentally revealed what was or what wasn't underneath his kilt during boisterous scenes.

Euro 2024 starts in Germany this Friday, with the host taking on Scotland in the opener at Munich's Allianz Arena, which has been renamed the 'Fußball Arena München' for the tournament.

As usual, the Tartan Army follows their men in their thousands and always bring a party atmosphere wherever they go. This was very evident on Thursday night at about 8pm when Welt TV sent their reporter Steffen Schwarzkopf to document the merry scenes.

Speaking to the camera Schwarzkopf said in German: "'Really, really traditional, I would say. I'm not just talking about their football jerseys, but naturally also about the Scottish skirts, the kilts, that are worn here.

"They are part of it. What is surely also part of it is the beer. But what I also see relatively often - I won't necessarily wear this to the game tomorrow - what I also see and think is quite pretty is the Germany jersey on top and the Scottish kilt on the bottom."

The camera then cuts to a fan wearing a German football jersey and a Scottish kilt who was joining in with the singing and dancing with the Scottish fans, although it was not clear who he was supporting.

However, due to what happened next we're going to guess that he is Scottish.

As the camera panned down to show viewers the kilt another fan grabbed the kilt and showed everyone what was underneath. Inevitably it wasn't a pair of tartan underpants but the man's completely exposed genitalia.

Welt TV

"Oh my god" said Schwarzkopf in response as the camera quickly panned back up in the hope that no one saw the blink-and-you'll-miss-it-moment.

Sadly, the internet is forever and the clip has since gone viral racking up more than 200,000 views at the time of writing. We obviously won't be sharing the uncensored clip here but you can find it for yourselves.

Steve Clarke's men return to the Euros following disappointment in Euro 2020 where they were eliminated from the group stage, continuing their record of never progressing from a group at a major tournament in their history.

Scotland have a good chance again this time of progressing having been drawn in a group with Germany, Hungary and Switzerland.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.