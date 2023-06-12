All the best Soccer Aid memes and reactions as World XI beat England

The biggest charity football match in the world took place on Sunday night, with Soccer Aid raising £14,619,005 by full-time.

The World XI earned a fifth successive victory over England after winning 4-2, with reality star Kem Cetinay creating Soccer Aid history.

He is now the record goalscorer with five goals in the competition and he led the way on a night that saw England well beaten by the final whistle.

Usain Bolt opened the scoring for the World XI, but Sex Education star Asa Butterfield equalised for the World XI before Robbie Keane scored a brace. Cetinay then scored a breakaway goal to secure the win.

New Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino was in the dugout ahead of his return to management next season and he helped to guide the World XI to victory from the sidelines.

The game sparked a lot of reaction on social media – these are the best memes and reactions to the result.









