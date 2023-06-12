All the best Soccer Aid memes and reactions as World XI beat England

The biggest charity football match in the world took place on Sunday night, with Soccer Aid raising £14,619,005 by full-time.
The World XI earned a fifth successive victory over England after winning 4-2, with reality star Kem Cetinay creating Soccer Aid history.
He is now the record goalscorer with five goals in the competition and he led the way on a night that saw England well beaten by the final whistle.
Usain Bolt opened the scoring for the World XI, but Sex Education star Asa Butterfield equalised for the World XI before Robbie Keane scored a brace. Cetinay then scored a breakaway goal to secure the win.
New Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino was in the dugout ahead of his return to management next season and he helped to guide the World XI to victory from the sidelines.
The game sparked a lot of reaction on social media – these are the best memes and reactions to the result.
\u201cwhy is liam payne cosplaying jack grealish at soccer aid\u201d— jaz\u00b2\u00b3 (@jaz\u00b2\u00b3) 1686485487
\u201cWilshere is playing Soccer Aid aged 31 \ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\n\u201d— Kanefromthelane (@Kanefromthelane) 1686508711
\u201cLeon Edwards has had an absolute nightmare here at Soccer Aid. \ud83d\ude2c\ud83d\ude2c\ud83d\ude2c\n\n@Leon_edwardsmma #SoccerAid\u201d— Diary of a Pro Gambler (@Diary of a Pro Gambler) 1686514192
\u201cIn 2014 a Chelsea manager managed (Jose) the World XI to a 4-2 win in Soccer aid at Old Trafford. Chelsea won the league the following season. \n\nPochettino\u2019s World XI just won 4-2 at Old Trafford\u201d— Dubois (@Dubois) 1686517898
\u201cTommy Fury Soccer Aid highlights 2023 | The next Yannick Bolasie? \ud83d\udd25 Ultra HD 4K\u201d— oli (@oli) 1686518479
\u201cNani refusing to pass to anyone at, Soccer Aid, is absolutely folding me\u201d— Danny (@Danny) 1686515741
\u201cBREAKING: England starting XI announced for Soccer Aid\u2026\u201d— A Funny Old Game (@A Funny Old Game) 1686503887
\u201cSaudi Arabian football clubs after seeing this Noah Beck soccer aid performance\u201d— . (@.) 1686515762
\u201cWe really need one of the ex-pros to take Soccer Aid too seriously and properly ruin it for everyone one year.\u201d— Ken Twix (@Ken Twix) 1686513800
\u201cMy mum turning up for 90, minutes once a year, to give the family a deep analysis of Soccer Aid\u201d— Joe (@Joe) 1686510270
\u201cI don't think LinkedIn was prepared for Jake Humphrey leaving BT Sport and Steven Bartlett being too injured to play at Soccer Aid both happening in the same weekend.\u201d— Jonny Sharples (@Jonny Sharples) 1686508218
\u201cPoch turning up to cobham with soccer aid trophy as his greatest achievement\u201d— \ud83e\udd77\ud83c\udfff (@\ud83e\udd77\ud83c\udfff) 1686552734
