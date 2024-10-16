England fans defend Thomas Tuchel as critics fume over 'German' appointment

Thomas Tuchel has been named the permanent England head coach starting January 1 2025 and the majority of fans have been defending the appointment on social media - some, however, have questioned why an English manager was not given the role.

Lee Carsley has been in charge on an interim basis since Gareth Southgate stepped down following England's defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final. He will remain in charge for the final two Nations League games in Greece and at home to Ireland in November.

Tuchel worked his way up the coaching ranks in Germany, starting with Augsburg II before joining Mainz and then Borussia Dortmund in 2015 where he would go on to win the DFB-Pokal.

The German boss joined PSG in 2018 and the first signing under his tenure was that of Kylian Mbappe from Monaco. In the 2019/20 season, PSG won a domestic quadruple and reached the Champions League final for the first, and so far only, time in the club's history, losing to Bayern Munich.

Tuchel went one better the season after with Chelsea, lifting it in the 2020/21 season and going on to win the Super Cup and Club World Cup with the club the following year.

He left Chelsea in September 2022 and joined Bayern Munich in early 2023 where things didn't quite go to plan, finishing third in his only full season there with the 2023/24 campaign trophy-less.

Tuchel said: "I am very proud to have been given the honour of leading the England team. I have long felt a personal connection to the game in this country and it has given me some incredible moments already.

"To have the chance to represent England is a huge privilege, and the opportunity to work with this special and talented group of players is very exciting."

His assistant will be Anthony Barry.

Some have questioned why an English manager was not given the role but the majority of England fans have said Tuchel is a good appointment.

One said: "There is no English gaffer out there who would do a better job than him right now."

Another said: "An English manager has never won the PL nor have England won anything in any of our lifetimes. Tuchel is a serial winner and far, far better than Lee Carsley or Graham Potter. It’s as simple as that 👍"

One posted the meme of Vince McMahon crying with the caption: "Reece James when Palmer asks him about Tuchel."

Another posted an image from an excerpt of the back page from the Daily Mail (who described Tuchel's appointment as a "dark day" for English football) and said: "I'm not even remotely joking when I say that anyone who would rather have Gareth Southgate coaching their national team instead of Thomas Tuchel doesn’t deserve happiness.

One said they are still in shock that Tuchel is in post.

A Tuchel fan account said: "Insanely proud of Tuchel, looking forward to a rollercoaster of emotions. It's gonna be a scary yet thrilling ride."

One said: "Our pool of managers is Potter, Dyche, Allardyce, Southgate and co and you're COMPLAINING about a world class serial winner coming in??"

Another said: "My life is complete."

"Thomas Tuchel getting the England job will only end in tears," one commented. "German tears when one of their own wins us the World Cup. It's happening. What a man for the job."

And another said: "Tuchel has quite literally eclipsed every single manager England have produced in the last 40+ years combined."

