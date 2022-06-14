UFC octagon girl and personal trainer Carly Barker had everyone saying the same thing on Instagram after she took a selfie in a bathroom.

The 32-year-old headed to Singapore ahead of the UFC 275 weigh-ins, and marked the occasion with a sultry photo. Barker posed in the mirror, writing as the caption: "Jet-lag you are a nightmare but Singapore you are so so beautiful."

The post was soon inundated with thousands of likes and comments from her 244,000 followers – but everyone's attention turned to the same small detail...

Is that a big sink or a small bath?

Baffled social media users were keen to find out, asking that very question, while one argued it had to be “The world’s smallest bath.”

Another said: "That’s not much of a bathroom."

A second person wrote: "That bath is tiny."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter







Barker, originally from Wimbledon, launched her modelling career at just 14. She then went on to become the UFC's first European ring girl.

She has since branched out into acting, presenting and personal training.

She recently told CoachMag: “Fitness is my biggest passion so I hit the gym four or five days a week – six if I can,”

“As a qualified personal trainer I know what I’m doing and I love cardio. I also do a lot of resistance training.



“You don’t see many women hitting the weights, but they’re amazing for building functional strength and burning fat. I like switching up sessions every time but the common theme is going hard and getting my heart rate up.”

Barker has also dabbled with singing, having sung in a pop duo called Mynxters, managed by Japanese record company Fuji International. They released the single Hello Kitty back in 2001. Barker then went on to sign with BMG records and became a part of the girl band SW1.

The company had Take That chief Gary Barlow on their books, along with Usher and rock band Kasabian.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

