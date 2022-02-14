Winning the Super Bowl was a pretty monumental moment for Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson, but surprisingly it ended up coming second to another huge life event.

During the game, his wife Samaria happily cheered on her husband from the stands of SoFi Stadium before she unexpectedly went into labor and was rushed out of the stadium to the hospital.

"I'm pretty sure I just saw Van Jefferson's wife leaving the stadium on a stretcher about to have their baby. Talk about dedication," wrote Bridget Condon on Twitter.

Having happened in the middle of the game (and in the middle of the Rams planning their big comeback against the Bengals) Jefferson rushed off immediately after he and the Rams won the game.

While all of the other players took in the confetti that fell on the field at SoFi Stadium in celebration of their win, Jefferson sprinted off the field and through the locker room, rushing to the hospital to meet his wife.

All in all, it turned out to be a fantastic night for Jefferson, who hours after he was left the field shared a picture of himself on Instagram holding his newborn baby son.

“It was a great day, bro,” Jefferson wrote on his Instagram. “I got three prizes today — my wife, my son and the Super Bowl.”

