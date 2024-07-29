JD Vance’s “Never Trump Guy” quote is now a trending song on TikTok as creators dance to the hilarious remix.

Presidential hopeful Donald Trump announced 39-year-old Republican Ohio senator JD Vance as his running mate and potential vice president should he win the election in November.

The choice was soon followed by reminders of Vance’s previous comments about Trump which have now been made into a song that is trending on TikTok.

Vance previously dubbed himself a “never Trump guy” and said he’s “never liked him”, but swiftly changed his tune, getting Trump’s endorsement while running for the Senate in 2022.

His anti-Trump comments have been remixed into a song by TikTok creator @casadimusic that people are vibing to, and the results are hilarious.

“JD Vance's smash hit ‘Never Trump Guy’ is blowing up on social media,” one person wrote on X/Twitter as they shared a viral clip originally from TikTok.

The sound has been used in almost 2,500 videos on TikTok and starts with a woman’s voice asking, “So this is really who Donald Trump chose as his running mate?” before Vance’s quotes are dropped to the beat.

One person added, “I truly love my generation” in text overlay on the clip.

“It’s amazing that JD Vance and I have something in common!” someone wrote in the comments.

Someone else wrote: “Honestly this song is a mood.”

Another said: “We need a GIGANTIC flash mob to this song.”

The admin for Kamala Harris’ campaign even got involved with a video of their own. In the comments, they called it the “song of the summer”.

“THIS ACCOUNT IS GOING TO SAVE AMERICA, thank you!!!” someone wrote.

