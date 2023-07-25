TikTok users warned to be wary of the 'This Is Danny' dog scam

A TikTok user has issued a warning about an alleged dog scam circulating online.

Noah (@noahglenncarter) claimed that people are sharing a photo of an injured dog named Danny covered in porcupine needles that need to be removed at the vet for a fee.

He alleged that many accounts are cropping up online dedicated to helping Danny the dog – but they're all fake.

"I really hope that not many people have fallen for this so far, but I highly doubt that because if you see this on your FYP, I imagine that you're gonna want to try as much as you can," Noah said. "Without knowing they're just trying to get your money from you, you're probably going to want to help this dog because it looks very, very painful."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Noah's clip was soon flooded with comments from fellow users: "THANK YOU FOR TALKING ABOUT THIS!!! It’s gotten so out of hand that it’s honestly tiring now," one person wrote

Another added: "I swear I saw that picture in 2022 or so."

Meanwhile, a third added: "This is wild, who in their right mind would ever do this."





@noahglenncarter People are using this dog Danny to take what you have #foryou #danny #savedanny #foryou #dog





The 'Danny photo' used in Noah's video originates from the JMK9 Dog Training Facebook page.

In April, the page shared the image of the dog, writing: "This little lady couldn’t help herself and ran down a Porcupine. Any of the 3 most important commands in the world would have saved her from these daggers. Come, Leave It, Place. Don’t wait for your dog to come back to the house looking like a GSP / Porcupine Hybrid to teach these things."

According to Know Your Meme, a TikTok account called "@savedannyy" cropped up online, with a slideshow of the dog. It reportedly asked for $900 to get the quills removing and provided a CashApp link to send money.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.