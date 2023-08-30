Woman exposes cheating partner in 'romantic' Europe trip montage

There are many ways to confront a cheating partner – and for most, it can be difficult to bite your tongue in the moment. However, one woman did just that for nine whole weeks with an elaborate plan to expose him to the world.

In a series of TikTok clips, that have since racked up millions of views on the platform, the woman who goes by the username @iknow_girl used sticky notes to create a seemingly innocent montage of their European getaway.

In each location, the girlfriend asked her now-ex to pose in front of monuments holding the note. He was unaware of what they read.

"Went on a 9-week Europe trip with my boyfriend who has been cheating on me our whole relationship because I found out the day before and didn’t want to lose thousands of dollars in cancellation fees," she captioned one of the clips.

@iknow_girl I know that sometimes it's mind over matter! And even though my situation was obviously not ideal, I made sure to make the most of it because it really was a once in a lifetime trip! @Bdazzle #Iknow #cheater #cheating #serialcheater #toxic #karma #player #intuition #betrayal #secretsandlies #cheatersexposed #womenempowered #keepitinyourpants #cheatingboyfriend #fuckboy #unfaithful #redflags #deception #manipulation #sociopath #insecureman #relationships #dating #monogamy #redflags #dating101 #healing #love #greenflags #healthyrelationship #knowyourworth #therapy #selfworth #lifelesson #secureattachment #romance #traditional

Another shows the man standing in front of the Eiffel Tower, with a note claiming he would "often take trips with his buddies to screw other women."

In London, the note read: "He doesn’t know that I know he’s cheating on me."

The final note in front of London Bridge revealed her plans to break up with him after the trip.

The clips were inundated with curious followers eager to know more, and she listened.

In a follow-up video, the woman said: "It wasn’t until I got home that I sent him the reel I had made, along with a very lengthy message describing how I was breaking up with him."

She continued: "He ended up leaving me a 30-second audio message on Snapchat apologising."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.