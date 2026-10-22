There are few teen-aimed shows that have managed to have the same cultural impact as Glee - and that couldn't be more apparent by the reaction to news that a reboot is officially in the works.

After months of speculation, Disney and Hulu confirmed that they'd be taking on the task of bringing it to life, leaving its now-adult fans feeling particularly nostalgic.

Ryan Murphy's series, which ran on Fox between 2009 and 2015, starred Lea Michele, Amber Riley, the late Cory Monteith, Jane Lynch and Matthew Morrison in its original cast.

Murphy said he had "been in touch with around 10 of the original cast members", however, there will be some noticeably absent faces.

Monteith, who played football star turned singer Finn Hudson, died in 2013 at the age of 31, while Mark Salling died by suicide in 2018 while awaiting sentencing on serious charges.

Fox

Meanwhile, Naya Rivera, who played Santana Lopez, died in 2020 at the age of 33 as a result of accidental drowning.

Glee followed a number of high school misfits navigating the trials and tribulations of becoming an adult.

Through the New Directions choir the group confide in each other, with the show addressing serious topics including sexuality, race, disability and mental health.

But, most notably, the show became synonymous with its ever-catchy but often-cringy covers of chart-topping hits of its time.

Some of the most memorable include a cover of Sisqó's 'Thong Song' by teacher Mr Schuester (Matthew Morrison), Rachel Berry’s (Lea Michele) iconic 'Don't Rain On My Parade' moment, and Amber Riley's window-smashing cover of 'Bust Your Windows' as Mercedes.

Given that over 10 years has passed since the show's final episode aired, fans are understandably making their predictions about what songs could be next on the Glee club's hit list.

One of the most-talked-about tracks that would make complete sense to debut is Chappell Roan's 'Pink Pony Club' (with one fan predicting it'll be Kurt Hummel who gets the honour), while others suggested Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' and 'Birds of a Feather' by Billie Eilish should also feature.

A third noted Raye's 'Where is my Husband' would be a great fit, while in true Will Schuester fashion, some are expecting him to even have his own Afrobeats arc.

"If a charli xcx song isn’t featured in the first episode I’m immediately clicking off and never watching again", someone else noted.

However, we might have a little more time to make our guesses as the release date hasn't yet been confirmed - but I think we can all agree we'll be more than ready when it comes.

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