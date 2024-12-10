The internet wants Ryan Murphy to make Luigi Mangione series and cast Dave Franco

Luigi Mangione has been charged with the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York which happened last week.

On Monday (9 December), authorities arrested the 26-year-old on firearms charges when he was recognised at a Pennsylvania McDonald's.

Over the last week, social media has gone wild with tweets about the suspect, and people have been commenting on an uncanny resemblance to actor Dave Franco.

People are incredibly invested in the case (for all the wrong reasons) and are now calling on director Ryan Murphy to create a TV series – with, you guessed it, Dave Franco.

Murphy is known for his catalogue of adaptations based on real-life stories and films including American Horror Story, Nip/Tuck, Running with Scissors andEat, Pray, Love.

It didn't take long for Ryan Murphy and Dave Franco to start trending on X/Twitter, with the platform flooded with tweets.

"Can't wait to see Dave Franco play Luigi Mangione in whatever TV series Ryan Murphy is currently creating," one wrote, while another chimed in: "Dave Franco, Milo Manheim, and Jacob Elordi getting ready to fight for who will play Luigi Mangione in the 4 part Netflix documentary series and Ryan Murphy would be SO DOWN for the project."

As per the BBC, Mangione came from a prominent family in Baltimore whose businesses include nursing homes and a country club. He was reportedly a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania with degrees in computer science.

Reports also suggest Mangione founded a video game development club.

Following the arrest, Republican state lawmaker Nino Mangione (rumoured to be his cousin) said the family is "shocked and devastated."

"We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved", the statement read, signing off as "The Mangione Family".

