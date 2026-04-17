Charli xcx is ditching pop for rock – and fans are divided

Charli xcx has thrown fans a huge curveball, revealing plans for a new rock album rather than her usual upbeat pop-heavy vibe.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, the 'Von Dutch' singer didn’t hold back, declaring, "the dance floor is dead, so now we’re making rock music." The statement alone ignited a debate across her fanbase.

"If I’d made another album that felt more dance-leaning, it would have felt really hard, really sad," she continued. "What’s interesting for me is to bend the possibilities of what my perspective on that could be".

This isn’t entirely unknown territory for Charli. In fact, her 2014 album Sucker saw her play with guitars with a rebellious, Britpop edge.

Now, she’s doubling down on that instinct. Speaking about the shift, Charli explained it’s "fun to flip the form," adding that she’s fully aware "there’s gonna be people who are bothered by it, but that’s fine."

Unsurprisingly, the announcement had social media talking, with fans flooding social media with reactions spanning excitement, curiosity, and a touch of scepticism.

One fan declared Charli's fanbase "WON" after growing tired of the "pop prime" era.

Another pointed out that both can exist simultaneously.

One corrected her statement, saying "the clubs are still packed," while also expressing excitement for her rock era.

Another suggested she's the artist to "pull off a pivot" like this.

Meanwhile, one highlighted how the genre shift was on no one's bingo cards.

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.