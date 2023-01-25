Rick and Morty fans imagine what series will sound like after Justin Roiland's firing

Rick and Morty fans are busy speculating what the show could look like in future following the firing of Justin Roiland.

The network behind the animated comedy, Adult Swim, announced that it’s cutting ties with co-creator Roiland after it was reported that he faces domestic violence charges in connection with a 2020 incident.

Roiland pleaded not guilty to both charges in October 2020, according to Orange County Superior records.

“Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland,” a spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday (24 January), per The Hollywood Reporter.

THR cites sources who say Rick and Morty is set to continue, with Roiland’s voice roles as the titular characters to be re-cast.

After the news broke this week, viewers have been discussing what the series could sound like after his departure on social media – as well as speculating about what the future of the show could hold.

A criminal complaint seen by NBC News reportedly showed Roiland charged with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit. The charges were filed by a woman Roiland had apparently been dating at the time.

Roiland’s attorney T Edward Welbourn previously said that media coverage of the case has been “inaccurate”.

“To be clear, not only is Justin innocent but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the district attorney’s office has completed its methodical review of the evidence,” he said in a statement.

A trial date has not yet been set.

