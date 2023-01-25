Rick and Morty fans imagine what series will sound like after Justin Roiland's firing

TV
Rick and Morty fans are busy speculating what the show could look like in future following the firing of Justin Roiland.
The network behind the animated comedy, Adult Swim, announced that it’s cutting ties with co-creator Roiland after it was reported that he faces domestic violence charges in connection with a 2020 incident.
Roiland pleaded not guilty to both charges in October 2020, according to Orange County Superior records.
“Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland,” a spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday (24 January), per The Hollywood Reporter.
THR cites sources who say Rick and Morty is set to continue, with Roiland’s voice roles as the titular characters to be re-cast.
After the news broke this week, viewers have been discussing what the series could sound like after his departure on social media – as well as speculating about what the future of the show could hold.
\u201cHow I imagine Rick and Morty Season 7 Premiere Episode will sound like:\u201d— datboichuy (@datboichuy) 1674599851
\u201c@DiscussingFilm They should pick him @RickandMorty\u201d— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) 1674599396
\u201cI think it\u2019s pretty obvious who should take over as rick and morty\u201d— "British Person" (@"British Person") 1674600194
\u201cRick and Morty season 7 bout to be like\u201d— Br\u00f3\u00f0inn (@Br\u00f3\u00f0inn) 1674598728
\u201crick and morty continuing without justin roiland, panic at the disco 'disbanding' this is the worst day ever for the 36 year old at the smoke shop that dates high schoolers\u201d— samson/axl (@samson/axl) 1674599064
\u201c"chris, it's your agent, have you ever watched rick and morty?"\u201d— Luke Plunkett (@Luke Plunkett) 1674600685
\u201cA casting director somewhere is about to hear a lot of bad Rick and Morty impressions. Godspeed.\u201d— Brock Baker (@Brock Baker) 1674600771
\u201cHere is my audition tape for Rick and Morty on the show Rick and Morty\u201d— Justin (@Justin) 1674604811
\u201cCan\u2019t wait for Rick and Morty Season 7 to open like this\u201d— The Dan The Man Show \ud83d\udca5 (@The Dan The Man Show \ud83d\udca5) 1674603370
\u201cthe rick and morty casting call is going to be like the hunger games for guys who keep a bong that\u2019s never been washed on their living room table 365 days a year\u201d— soul nate (@soul nate) 1674607449
\u201cAdult Swim sending out a mass text to every drunk white guy that's ever done a Rick and Morty impression during a college frat party\u201d— Wootmaster \ud83e\udd93 (@Wootmaster \ud83e\udd93) 1674605226
A criminal complaint seen by NBC News reportedly showed Roiland charged with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit. The charges were filed by a woman Roiland had apparently been dating at the time.
Roiland’s attorney T Edward Welbourn previously said that media coverage of the case has been “inaccurate”.
“To be clear, not only is Justin innocent but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the district attorney’s office has completed its methodical review of the evidence,” he said in a statement.
A trial date has not yet been set.
