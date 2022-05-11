An Australian host and comedian claimed she was fired after making an X-rated gag on air.

Nikki Osborne spoke with co-hosts David Campbell and Sonia Kruger on Channel 9's Today Extra when she was asked whether husbands think women "look weird in onesies." The presenters were relating back to a study that suggested men prefer women in comfortable clothing.

Osborne was asked her thoughts on this, and her fellow presenters were stunned by her unexpected NSFW response.

"Well, my husband always says you don’t look at a turkey when you’re stuffing it. So that's his opinion," she candidly said.

A confused Campbell asked: "What does that even mean?" While Kruger held back her laughter and covered her face.

"I won't explain it," she responded, adding: "But, I'm with you, Jackie, I think too many hipsters are being interviewed regarding this because I just don't think that's true at all.

"I think most men would prefer women in their lingerie than their jimmy jams or their onesies.

"I mean, let's face it, onesies are a logistical nightmare if you're trying to enter into a jiggery-pokery because it's like, 'Oh, give me five minutes'."

Osborne later shared a clip to her Instagram where she joked: "This was one of my favourite firings."

The co-hosts couldn't contain their laughter, admitting they were no longer looking forward to Thanksgiving.



"There goes that turkey sandwich I was going to have for lunch," Kruger joked.



Osborne didn't clarify when it happened, though she reiterated to her 44,000 followers she had been fired from Nine Network.

Indy100 reached out to 9 News for comment.

