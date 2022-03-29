Boris Johnson has made it clear how much he cares about schools and the impact of education, by making a video to say how much he cares – and sharing it on Twitter.
In between helping Ukraine and avoiding anything Partygate related, the prime minister took to the screen to outline a concept that has existed for many years now: teaching.
"If your child falls behind in either English or Maths, we will make sure that school steps in to help with tutoring to make up the ground that they need," he said in the clip that featured a class of primary school children.
"By the time pupils leave primary school, 90 per cent of them are reaching the expected standard in English and Maths – that's 40 per cent higher than the current levels of attainment.
"This is absolutely crucial for our country. It's crucial for our economy, for our long-term future. But it's also the right thing to do to level up our country across the whole of the UK."
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
He signed off the breakthrough clip by congratulating the children on the books they've been reading, encouraging them to "try to keep reading."
If your child falls behind in maths or English, we are asking schools to intervene and help them get them back on track.\n \nThat\u2019s our pledge to every parent. \n \nIt\u2019s part of the central mission of this government: to unite and level up across the country.pic.twitter.com/6AFzuoCGOM— Boris Johnson (@Boris Johnson) 1648482811
Inevitably, social media did what it does best. And while some people perceived his message as "patronising and arrogant," others had a field day.
One witty Twitter user said, "After a dozen years in power, the Tories are now about to tackle illiteracy and innumeracy in schools. Why didn't you teachers think of that, eh?"
While another hilarious response read: "Thank you for this inspirational idea which has never previously occurred to anyone working in education. A true breakthrough."
A third remarked: "Schools have been doing this since about 5 minutes after they were invented."
As opposed to lock them in the stationery cupboard, which is what teachers do now.https://twitter.com/BorisJohnson/status/1508472360172675080\u00a0\u2026— Laura McInerney (@Laura McInerney) 1648492475
And tomorrow's news...if your child is sick, we're taking the radical step of asking doctors to try to make them better.https://twitter.com/BorisJohnson/status/1508472360172675080\u00a0\u2026— Debra Kidd (@Debra Kidd) 1648495248
A.K.A. exactly what teachers have been doing for decades, despite the difficulties handed to them by this and previous governmentshttps://twitter.com/BorisJohnson/status/1508472360172675080\u00a0\u2026— Tim Burgess (@Tim Burgess) 1648493862
Yes\nThat's... What teachers do....?https://twitter.com/BorisJohnson/status/1508472360172675080\u00a0\u2026— Breathtaking (@Breathtaking) 1648554655
BREAKING: Government invents \u2018teaching\u2019.https://twitter.com/borisjohnson/status/1508472360172675080\u00a0\u2026— Dr Rosena Allin-Khan (@Dr Rosena Allin-Khan) 1648502243
The prime minister of the United Kingdom appears to have just discovered what teachers do and what schools are for.https://twitter.com/borisjohnson/status/1508472360172675080\u00a0\u2026— Gavin Esler (@Gavin Esler) 1648498777
Knew I was doing something wrong these past 17 years! So we need to actually help the children if they are falling behind! Why has no one ever thought of this?!https://twitter.com/borisjohnson/status/1508472360172675080\u00a0\u2026— Mr G (@Mr G) 1648493727
Free (well, not funded)\nIncludes a word that you can pump a fist to (pledge)\nImplies teachers are lazy and inept for not already doing this (we are, it\u2019s our job)\nPhoto op\nDoesn\u2019t require govt to actually do anything \nSets schools up to blame for failure to level uphttps://twitter.com/borisjohnson/status/1508472360172675080\u00a0\u2026— James Woodcock (@James Woodcock) 1648533731
It's hard to learn English and Maths when you're hungry and have spent the night shivering in a cold house.https://twitter.com/BorisJohnson/status/1508472360172675080\u00a0\u2026— Pete Wharmby (@Pete Wharmby) 1648536316
New government education announcement: asking schools to teach kids. https://twitter.com/borisjohnson/status/1508472360172675080\u00a0\u2026— Daniel Sleat (@Daniel Sleat) 1648550808
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.