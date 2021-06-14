Cat owner creates perfect sign to warn people about her thieving pet

A woman with a kleptomaniac kitten has made a sign to warn people passing to keep their belongings on their purrson. (Sorry.)

Kate Felmet of Beaverton, Oregon, told local news station KOIN that she made the sign, reading, “My cat is a thief, please take these items if they are yours” after her cat, Esme, stole numerous discarded gloves and face masks in the area. It was accompanied with a washing line with the missing items hanging off it.

She said Esme stole from parks, neighbours’ garages and other places in the local area, and would always present them to Felmet with pride.

“As soon as I put the sign up, she went for about a week not bringing my anything, she was a little mad about it,” Felmet said.

But since posting the sign, it has attracted more online amusement than people wishing to reclaim their items.

“People come by and take things now and then,” she said.

Indeed, people on social media were very much ameowsed by the cat’s antics and the reactions came flooding in as people shared anecdotes about their own mischievous pets:

It’s always great to see a pawistive story to lighten up a heavy news year.